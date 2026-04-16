Wednesday Night Tilt in Tulsa Postponed
Published on April 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Tulsa, OK - Wednesday night's game between the Arkansas Travelers and Tulsa Drillers was postponed due to a threat of severe weather in the Tulsa area tonight. It will be made up as part of the doubleheader on Saturday April 18 with two seven inning games beginning at 4:30 p.m. The series will resume on Thursday night with the regularly scheduled 7:00 first pitch. All Travs games are broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
Check out the Arkansas Travelers Statistics
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