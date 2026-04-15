Hooks Top Naturals in Opener

Published on April 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Walker Janek plated three runs Tuesday, helping the Hooks to an 8-4 victory over Northwest Arkansas before 2,303 fans at Whataburger Field.

With its first home win in tow, Corpus Christi has claimed five of the last seven contests.

The Hooks washed away a 2-0 deficit by scoring four times in the third. Yamal Encarnacion and Joseph Sullivan used RBI singles to square the score, cashing in Trevor Austin and Tommy Sacco Jr.

Janek capped the rally by sending a base hit through the left side, plating a pair.

Meanwhile, with the help of sparkling defense, Corpus Christi's bullpen kept the Naturals off the scoreboard from the third through the seventh.

Alejandro Torres earned the victory with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Railin Perez and rehabbing Astros lefty Bennett Sousa each worked a shutout frame, with Sousa's 1-2-3 effort requiring only eight pitches.

In the fifth, Janek's two-out automatic double into the left-center field bullpen sent home Pascanel Ferreras for CC's fifth run of the evening.

The Hooks then salted the game with a three-run eighth. Austin laced his first home run of the year, a two-run shot onto the berm in left, to start the fireworks.

Three batters later, Sullivan lifted a deep fly ball that bounced to Club 407, just to the right of the batter's eye, for Corpus Christi's first triple of the year. His second hit of the night plated Sacco who had walked and stolen second base.







Texas League Stories from April 15, 2026

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