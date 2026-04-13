Hunter Brown Bobbles, Correa Jerseys, Umbrellas & Fireworks on Deck at Whataburger Field

Published on April 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks Baseball is back at Whataburger Field for Homestand No. 2, with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals) in town for a six-game series Tuesday, April 14 thru April 19.

Join us at the ballpark on Tuesday with our Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-40 package, offering four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40. Baseball Bingo is also on the lineup card along with Hooks Silver Sluggers Night.

Wednesday is Jackie Robinson Day, and fans can buy one ticket and get one free with Whataburger Family Day. And...the Hooks will defend Whataburger Field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits for the first time in 2026.

Three Dollar Thursday is April 16 as fans enjoy discounts on draft beer and frozen margaritas. It's also Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi, with one dog admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

Along with Bud Light Friday Fireworks, April 17 the first 2,000 fans through the turnstiles receive a Hunter Brown Favorite Uni Raspas Bobblehead, presented by Wigington, Rumley, Bunn & Blair.

An early entrance is recommended on Saturday the 18th as we kick off our Hooks Global Jersey Series with a Carlos Correa Jersey giveaway, presented by CITGO.

The family funs wraps with a 2:05 matinee on Sunday. H-E-B Kids Day, and Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins, comes with a Hooks Umbrella giveaway, courtesy of the City of Corpus Christi Gas Department.

Big Bertha Foundation is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Click Here for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, April 14 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, April 15 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Jackie Robinson Day

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, April 16 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner, and Top Dawg behind home plate

- Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

- Rockport-Fulton Night

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, April 17 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hunter Brown Favorite Uni Raspas Bobblehead presented by Wigington, Rumley, Dunn & Blair

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, April 18 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Carlos Correa Global Series Hooks Jersey presented by CITGO

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, April 19 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals: 2:05 pm (gates open 12:35 pm)

- First 1,000 fans receive a Hooks Umbrella presented by City of Corpus Christi Gas Department

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Whataburger Youth Sports Day

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo







Texas League Stories from April 13, 2026

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