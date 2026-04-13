Homestand Highlights: April 14-19 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Published on April 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN with a six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A, Texas Rangers) set to begin on Tuesday, April 14. Top prospects of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers will be on display in a week that features daily promotions, a team autograph session, and a special guest appearance later in the week.

The Soddies kick off the week with the first Pointy Boots game of the year, donning the COPA identity uniforms. Daily promotions such as Taco Tuesday, Wiener Wednesday, and Thirsty Thursday© all return for the first time in 2026, leading into a weekend full of fun. Highlighting the week of festivities is a team autograph session scheduled to take place pregame on Friday, April 17. All gates open early at 5:00 p.m. for the autograph session that begins sharply at 5:15 p.m., running until 5:45 p.m.

The weekend brings something new to HODGETOWN in Bucket Ruckus, an eclectic group known for bringing high-energy percussive fun throughout the game. The bucket drummers will make appearances on both Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19. To make Sunday that much better, the Sod Poodles will also be giving away RUCKUS socks to the first 1,200 fans entering the ballpark.

Games on Tuesday (4/14), Wednesday (4/15), and Thursday (4/16) all have a scheduled first pitch of 6:35 p.m. while Friday and Saturday are slated to start at 7:05 p.m. Sunday will feature a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. Tickets for the upcoming homestand against the Frisco RoughRiders are available on the Sod Poodles website HERE. A detailed list of all HODGETOWN happenings for the upcoming homestand is below:

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

First Pitch | 6:35 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:00 p.m.

All gates open | 5:30 p.m.

ALTERNATE IDENTITY GAME | Pointy Boots de Amarillo (Copa de la Diversión)

TACO TUESDAY presented by Ford

$3.50/two (2) tacos & $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands

Game Highlights (1) | Kids Run The Bases presented by Street Auto Group (postgame)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

First Pitch | 6:35 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

WIENER WEDNESDAY presented by Amarillo Steam Team

$2 hot dogs at HODGETOWN concession stands

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

First Pitch | 6:35 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:00 p.m.

All gates open | 5:30 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools

Discounted beers and fountain drinks at select HODGETOWN concession stands

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

All gates open | 5:00 p.m.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY presented by Amarillo College

Fireworks theme - 70's Hits

Game Highlights (1) | Team Autograph Session presented by Crown Supply (5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.)

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

Gate Giveaway | Yellow City Pigweeds Clear Bag presented by Carpet Tech

First 1,000 fans (one giveaway per ticket per person)

Game Highlights (1) | Bucket Ruckus presented by Carpet Tech

Hard-knockin', beat-rockin', no-stoppin' entertainment from the hottest new act in baseball!

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

First Pitch | 1:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 11:30 a.m.

All gates open | 12:00 p.m.

Gate Giveaway | RUCKUS Socks presented by Downtown Athletic Club

First 1,200 fans (one giveaway per ticket per person)

Game Highlights (1) | Bucket Ruckus presented by Carpet Tech

Hard-knockin', beat-rockin', no-stoppin' entertainment from the hottest new act in baseball!

Game Highlights (2) | Hometown Heroes presented by Bell (Half-off tickets for first responders)

Game Highlights (3) | Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases presented by Sonic (postgame)

Fans are able to watch all 138 Sod Poodles games this season for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning. Watch Now links can also be found HERE. For radio listeners, every Sod Poodles game in 2026 will be broadcast live on KIXZ 940 AM, the new Official Radio Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Listen Live links are available on the Sod Poodles website HERE as well as on NewsTalk 940 AM's website HERE.

Individual tickets for every Sod Poodles home game start as low as $8 and can be purchased online HERE or by calling the box office. For updates on all things Sod Poodles, download the MiLB app, visit sodpoodles.com, or follow the Sod Poodles on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.







Texas League Stories from April 13, 2026

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