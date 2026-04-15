Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Scheduled to Rehab in Amarillo

Published on April 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder and NL All-Star Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment in Amarillo this week and is expected to play on Wednesday, April 15 and Thursday, April 16 as the Sod Poodles take on the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A, Texas Rangers).

Gurriel Jr., a 32-year old outfielder from Cuba, went down with a right ACL tear on September 1 last season while the D-backs were hosting the Texas Rangers, ending his season. He is expected to suit up for his first professional game since the injury on Wednesday, April 15 at HODGETOWN as well as on Thursday, April 16.

Gurriel Jr. was named an NL All-Star in his first season with the Diamondbacks in 2023, batting .261 (144x592) with 24 home runs, 82 RBI, and a .772 OPS over 145 games. For his career, he has eight Major League seasons under his belt and has amassed 902 hits, 182 doubles, 129 home runs, and 491 RBI over 875 big league games while batting at a .274 clip.

He originally joined the Diamondbacks organization in the 2022-23 offseason in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays where C/OF Daulton Varsho was exchanged for Gurriel Jr. and C Gabriel Moreno. Following the Diamondbacks' run to the World Series in 2023, Gurriel Jr. signed a three-year contract to stay in Arizona through the 2026 season.

It is the first rehab assignment Amarillo has had since Joe Mantiply pitched in a pair of games in April 2023. The only other rehab assignment in Sod Poodles history was when Fernando Tatis Jr. appeared in two games in 2019 when the Sod Poodles were affiliated with the San Diego Padres.

Fans can tune in to watch Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Sod Poodles this week for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning.







Texas League Stories from April 14, 2026

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