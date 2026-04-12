Pena's Two-Homer Day Powers Amarillo over Naturals

Published on April 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (2-7) defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (6-3), 6-3, Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark. There was no shortage of power on display as the Sod Poodles ended their first road series of the season on a high note.

A 15-minute rain delay preceded the start of the game, fitting for the thunder in the Amarillo bats shown in the early innings. Jansel Luis wasted no time putting the Sod Poodles in front, driving his first home run of the season to straightaway center field with a runner on to give the visitors a 2-0 advantage. Manuel Pena continued the power surge in Amarillo's next turn at bat, roping a solo shot to right field for his second homer in as many days.

Connor Scott joined in on the fun that Sod Poodles hitters were having with a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning, the only instance of the Nats touching Jose Cabrera across his four-inning start. The right-hander did not allow any other baserunners and struck out six.

Pena proved to have the number of Northwest Arkansas starter Drew Beam by sending an elevated fastball over the left field wall for his second home run of the day that extended the lead to 4-1 in the fourth.

Amarillo hitters continued to dig the long ball in the seventh inning, adding two insurance runs on two solo shots from Gavin Logan and Cristofer Torin.

Roman Angelo put together another strong multi-inning relief outing, as he allowed only one earned run on a Rudy Martin Jr. solo shot. Otherwise, he held Northwest Arkansas to four hits, walked none and punched two tickets en route to being credited with his second win of the season.

Casey Anderson was called on to finish off the last two innings of the game, surrendering a long ball to Carson Roccaforte in the bottom of the eighth for his only run allowed. Anderson retired the side in order in the ninth, putting a bow on the 6-3 Soddies win.

The Sod Poodles will travel back to the Lone Star State and will prepare to take on the Frisco RoughRiders at HODGETOWN in their first South Division series of the season. The six-game set opens at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday night.

POSTGAME NOTES

HERE COMES THE PENA: Manuel Pena collected the fourth multi-homer game of his career on Sunday...it was his second with the Sod Poodles and both have come on the road at Arvest Ballpark, with the first occurring on June 20 of last season...Pena now sits atop the Texas League with five home runs in 2026.

GAV-IN THE ZONE: Gavin Logan's home run was already his third of the season...he has four hits in total across his first five games of 2026, good for an .867 slugging percentage across 15 at-bats and a 1.288 OPS in 19 plate appearances...those marks are second- and third-highest in the Texas League among all players, respectively.







Texas League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.