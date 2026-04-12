Hooks Fall Short in Extra Innings, Suffer First Loss in San Antonio

Published on April 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Corpus Christi suffered its first loss in seven days as San Antonio defeated the Hooks, 4-3, in 10 innings Friday before 7,551 fans at Wolff Stadium.

The Hooks secured the first run of the ballgame in the top of the second when Garret Guillemette scored on a throwing error against the shortstop Francisco Acuna. The Hooks would add to their lead in the top of the third when Tommy Sacco Jr. recorded his first home run of the 2026 season.

John Garcia joined the party in the fifth, leaving the yard on an opposite field home run to give Corpus Christi a 3-1 lead.

Despite the offensive power, San Antonio would rally late scoring a pair of runs in the ninth and securing a walk off single in the tenth.

Tommy Sacco Jr. with a HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/MKBh33sunp - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 12, 2026

HOME RUN for John Garcia! Hooks are up 3-1 pic.twitter.com/JhVtrGbV4Z - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 12, 2026

Hooks starting pitching continues to shine, as starting pitcher Brett Gillis struck out six batters without allowing a run in 4.2 innings.

In the last three games, starters have struck out 16 batters without allowing a run in 13.2 innings.

The Hooks will look to close the series on the right foot as they will play matinee baseball beginning at 1:05 PM. LHP Trey Dombrosk i is scheduled to start making his third appearance of the season.







Texas League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.