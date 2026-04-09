Hooks Win in 11

Published on April 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Hooks made it two wins in a row Wednesday night, scoring three runs in the 11th to edge the Missions, 9-6, before 2,291 fans at Wolff Stadium.

After the clubs traded runs in the 10th, Will Bush broke the stalemate for good by coaxing a bases-loaded free pass. Trevor Nelson and James Nelson promptly added insurance with RBI singles. Hooks right-hander Ramsey David, who struck out both batters he faced in the 10th, survived two walks in the 11th for his first career Double-A win.

Much earlier in the evening, Corpus Christi jumped out to a 4-0 lead thanks to a big second inning. Bush kick-started the frame with a home run to right-center off lefty Jagger Haynes.

Lucas Spence, who in the contest threw out two Missions at third base from center field, concluded the second-inning rally with a two-out, two-run single into left field.

Spence and Pascanel Ferreras each went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

Bryce Mayer, making his first start of the season, retired the first five Missions he faced Wednesday. But a two-out rally in the home second netted three runs, ending Mayer's day at 42 pitches.

Nic Swanson turned in a sturdy effort for the Corpus Christi bullpen, recording 10 outs while holding SA to one run on two hits and two walks.

Lefty Trey Dombroski followed with two shutout innings.

Alejandro Torres struck out two and stranded two in a scoreless ninth before permitting the unearned run in the 10th.







Texas League Stories from April 9, 2026

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