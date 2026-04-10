Eagen Fans Seven in Amarillo Defeat at Northwest Arkansas

Published on April 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (1-5) fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (4-2), 4-1, Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark. The Soddies were the first to tally a run for the fourth straight game, but squander yet another early lead, falling to 1-5 on the season.

Coming out of the gate firing strikes this evening was Soddies right-hander Daniel Eagen as the Presbyterian College alum fanned two batters in the opening frame.

The Sod Poodles struck first in the top half of the second after Angel Ortiz doubled to open the frame and later scored on Gavin Conticello 's single to right field to give Amarillo the early lead. Eagen picked up another pair of strikeouts in the home half of the second to keep the one-run advantage intact.

Arizona's seventh-ranked prospect (MLB Pipeline) continued to mow down hitters after setting down two more Northwest Arkansas batters in the following inning on strikes, giving him six total for the evening.

Northwest Arkansas found their way onto the scoreboard in the fourth, using a two-run home run off the bat of Brett Squires to even the score. The Nats scratched another run later in the inning on a fielder's choice to give them the two-run lead. Carlos Rey then entered out of the bullpen to limit the damage, doing so succesfully by leaving the sacks full, striking out Carson Roccaforte to escape the jam.

The bullpens battled over the following innings, trading zeros until the bottom of the seventh when Sam Kulasingam extended the Naturals' advantage to three on a RBI single back up the middle off the glove of Alec Baker.

Despite a leadoff double from Ortiz in the top of the eighth, the Soddies couldn't get anything going to cut into the deficit, and were ultimately defeated by a 4-1 score against the Naturals.

The Sod Poodles return to Arvest Ballpark tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. RHP Josh Grosz is scheduled to make his second start of the season for Amarillo while the Naturals counter with LHP Frank Mozzicato as the Soddies look to even the series.

POSTGAME NOTES

ANGEL EYES: Checking in with a pair of two-baggers this evening was Angel Ortiz, giving him five extra-base hits for the year which puts him in a tie for second among Texas League batters in that category...it is the second night in a row a Sod Poodle has collected multiple doubles (Franco).

FRANCO, MY DEAR...: Continuing his hot stretch at the dish to open the season tonight was Junior Franco ...the lefty has smacked a double in three straight games, collecting four total over that span and is batting .412 (7x17) for the season with a 1.091 OPS through five games played.







Texas League Stories from April 9, 2026

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