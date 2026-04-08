Crooked Numbers Late at Northwest Arkansas Keeps Soddies Winless

Published on April 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (0-4) fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (3-1), 14-2, Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark. After six shutout frames to open the ballgame, the home squad broke the game wide open in the seventh and eighth innings in the rout of the Soddies.

It was an efficient start to the Soddies' first road contest of 2026, as both starting pitchers worked quickly through the opposing orders. Jose Cabrera was nearly flawless after allowing a leadoff triple to Naturals center fielder Carson Roccaforte, needing only 45 pithes to get through four shutout frames on the hill.

Danny Serretti checked in with a single to lead off the top of the fifth for the Sod Poodles, scooting up 90 feet on a stolen base in Junior Franco's at-bat. The left fielder Franco roped a double down the right field line to allow Serretti to score easily from second base, giving Amarillo their first run of the night and the lead.

Antonio Menendez trotted out of the Amarillo bullpen to take the mound in the bottom of the fifth, retiring the side in order to keep NW Arkansas at bay. He came back out to pitch the sixth, adding another strikeout to his line as he pitched another three-up, three-down inning,

Leading off the top of the seventh was Gavin Conticello who drove one deep the opposite way for his first dinger of the year, a solo blast that gave the Soddies a two-run advantage before the stretch.

The home half of the seventh brought bred disaster for the Soddies as the Naturals posted an eight-run frame that featured two bases-loaded walks, a pair of RBI singles, a run scored on a fielder's choice, a run scored on a wild pitch, and a two-run double off that bat of Sam Kulasingam.

The Naturals piled on in the eighth as well, tacking on six runs for the 14-2 advantage that featured back-to-back homers from Brett Squires and Daniel Vazquez, capping the scoring that brought the game to a merciful end as the Soddies were defeated, 14-2.

The Sod Poodles are back at Arvest Ballpark tomorrow night as they look to get in the win column for the first time this season. LHP Avery Short is scheduled to take the mound for Amarillo while NW Arkansas counters with LHP Hunter Patteson.

POSTGAME NOTES

DON'T WORRY, CABBY: In an abbreviated outing, Jose Cabrera allowed only two hits and made his way through four shutout innings in his first start of the year...dating back to last season, the righty's most recent two regular season starts for Amarillo have featured 10 combined scoreless innings on seven hits and one walk.

FRANCO, MY DEAR...: With a pair of doubles tonight, Junior Franco became the first Sod Poodle left fielder to record multiple two-baggers in a game since Kevin Graham (June 30, 2024 at Tulsa).







Texas League Stories from April 7, 2026

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