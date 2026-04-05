Sod Poodles Out-Slugged by Cardinals, Fall to 0-2

Published on April 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (0-2) fell to the Springfield Cardinals (2-0), 7-4, on Friday night at HODGETOWN.

Both teams produced the majority of their runs via the long ball, but it was Springfield who used another big swing from Dakota Harris to create enough distance to secure the win.

The Cardinals scored first for the second time in as many nights, doing so on a no-doubt home run from their two-hitter, Chase Davis. However, Manuel Pena carried over his sweet stroke from the eighth inning on Friday into his first at-bat of the game, leading off with a solo shot to tie the game at one apiece.

The Soddies took their first lead of the season when the bottom of the Amarillo lineup put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the second inning, starting on Danny Serretti 's first base knock of the 2026 campaign.

Gavin Logan followed up Serretti with thunder, depositing a ball over the left-center field wall to give the home team a two-run advantage.

Sod Poodles starter Josh Grosz exited the game with one out in the top of the third inning as southpaw Carlos Rey entered out of the bullpen.

Just as Amarillo did in the frame prior, Springfield continued to pass the baton with two down, doing so until familiar foe Harris stepped in the box with the bases loaded. He ambushed Rey and took him deep on the first pitch for a go-ahead grand slam that put the Cardinals up, 5-3.

The bats cooled off on both sides after that, highlighted by three no-hit innings of relief by Roman Angelo that kept the Sod Poodles in striking distance.

Druw Jones continued to be productive in his first Double-A series, cutting the Amarillo deficit to one run with a sacrifice fly after Angel Ortiz set the table with a triple.

Springfield added a pair of insurance runs with Noah Mendlinger's two- run homer in the top of the ninth inning while Mason Burns shut the door for a five-out save.

The Sod Poodles will trot out right-hander Ashton Izzi as they look to avoid an opening series sweep in a standalone Texas League game on Easter Sunday. LHP Mason Molina will toe the rubber for Springfield.

Saturday, April 4, 2026 AMARILLO SOD POODLES (0-2) vs. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS (2-0) AMARILLO Logan (C) - 2x3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB Angelo (RHP) - 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K SPRINGFIELD Harris (3B) - 2x4, R, HR, 4 RBI Mendlinger (2B) - 1x4, 2 R, H, HR, 2 RBI TOP PerformERS POSTGAME NOTES ROMAN WASN'T BUILT IN A DAY: Right-hander Roman Angelo made his season debut in relief and kept the Sod Poodles in striking distance with three no-hit innings, striking out four.

MR. JONES AND ME: Arizona's 16th-ranked prospect (MLB Pipeline) Druw Jones put his imprint all over this game, extending his season-opening hit streak to two games, driving in a run, drawing a walk, and stealing a base.

2 NUMBER OF THE GAME Manuel Pena's leadoff homer made him the second player in Soddies history to hit a home run in back-to-back games to open the season.

Brad Zunica was the first to do so in 2019.

Amarillo vs. the CARDINALS

2026 All-Time HODGETOWN 0-2 16-19 Hammons Field 0-0 12-13 Overall 0-0 28-32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LOB SPR 1 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2

7 9 1 12 AMA 1

2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 7 0 10







Texas League Stories from April 4, 2026

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