Sod Poodles Slug Their Way to First Win of 2026

Published on April 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (1-4) defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (3-2), 10-6, Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark. Amarillo took the lead in the top of the first inning and never looked back, as a six-run second inning provided enough cushion for the visitors to wind up in the win column for the first time in 2026.

After squandering another lead late in Tuesday night's contest, the top of the Sod Poodles order went right to work to build an advantage. Angel Ortiz banged a one-out triple off the center field wall and was brought in on a sacrifice fly by Jansel Luis to put the Soddies up 1-0.

Amarillo kept the pressure on Naturals southpaw Hunter Patteson, batting around in the second inning in the team's largest offensive output of the season. A walk drawn by Danny Serretti sandwiched between hits from Gavin Conticello and Junior Franco loaded the bases with one out for Gavin Logan.

In a 2-2 count, the Sod Poodles backstop launched Patteson's pitch low in the zone, which landed in the right field bullpen for Amarillo's first grand slam and Logan's second long ball of the season. The Soddies weren't finished teeing off the Naturals starter, as back-to-back hits from Cristofer Torin and Ortiz led to another run before a walk to Luis forced a call to the bullpen after seven straight reached base. Amarillo's final run of the frame came on Ben McLaughlin 's sacrifice fly that put the visitors up by seven runs.

Pitching with a lead from the moment he toed the Arvest Ballpark rubber, Avery Short pitched with conviction throughout his four innings of work. Roman Angelo handled the bulk of the work done by the bullpen, earning the win after allowing just one run in three innings pitched.

Elsewhere offensively, Serretti cranked his first home run of the season as the Sod Poodles scored in each of their first three turns to bat. Franco added on in the seventh, extending Amarillo's lead to 10-2 with a two-run double. The Naturals slowed crawled back into the game in the late innings, but Amarillo emerged victorious with the 10-6 win.

The Sod Poodles look to get on a winning streak at Arvest Ballpark tomorrow night. RHP Daniel Eagen is scheduled to make his second start of the season for Amarillo while the Naturals will have right-hander Henry Williams toe the slab. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

SHORT N' SWEET: Although he only tossed four innings in his first start of the season, Avery Short was very effective, allowing one run on two hits and one walk... in 21 starts with the Sod Poodles in 2025, he allowed one run or fewer in nine of them.

CALLING ALL ANGELS: Angel Ortiz recorded a triple in the first inning, marking his third extra-base hit in as many games to open the 2026 season.







Texas League Stories from April 9, 2026

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