Historic Fifth Inning Helps Frisco Coast by Corpus Christi

Published on April 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - On a soaked Saturday at Whataburger Field, the Frisco RoughRiders sunk the Corpus Christi Hooks 1-0 to secure a series sweep and the franchise's first 3-0 start in five seasons.

Frisco (3-0) starter David Davalillo set the tone. Davalillo, Texas' 2025 Nolan Ryan Minor League Pitcher of the Year, started his 2026 season with 5.1 dominant, shutout frames. He allowed only four hits - all singles - and struck out seven while walking two.

After surrendering 26 hits and 15 runs over the first two games to Frisco, Corpus Christi (0-3) got a strong start from righty Brett Gillis, who tossed four scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

The offense did not spark up until the eighth inning for the Riders, when Frainyer Chavez and Dylan Dreiling both singled off of Nic Swanson (0-1. Keyber Rodriguez then rolled a single of his own through the right side of the infield, collecting his third hit of the night and delivering the game's first lead to Frisco, 1-0.

After the RoughRiders stranded the bases loaded with nobody out, Ricardo Velez and Janser Lara ensured one run would be enough with scoreless eighth and ninth innings, respectively. Velez (1-0) nabbed the win with two innings in relief, as Lara logged his first save.

Notes to Know:

In the three-game sweep, Frisco allowed only three runs, the fewest in recorded franchise history through three games (dating back to 2005). The Riders are the only team in Minor League Baseball that has not allowed an extra base hit in 2026.

With a seventh-inning single, Tucker Mitchell tied a Frisco franchise record with his sixth hit in the first three games.

Rodriguez and Chavez combined to go five-for-nine at the plate, with five of Frisco's eight hits. The two infielders have now combined to play parts of nine seasons in Frisco.

The Riders will now travel home and take two days off before a matchup with the Midland Rockhounds on Tuesday, April 7th. LHP Josh Trentadue (0-0, 0.00) is slated to make his first start of 2026 in the Riders' home opener.

On Opening Day presented by Globe Life, get a Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by The Dallas Morning News and stick around postgame for fireworks! It's also Family Swim Tuesday presented by Emler Swim School with $25 Lazy River tickets.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from April 4, 2026

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