RoughRiders, Bahama Buck's Sign Partnership Deal

Published on February 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have announced an exciting new partnership deal with Bahama Buck's.

Since the first location opened in 1990, Bahama Buck's has consistently been ranked as the nation's #1 tropical-themed dessert shop. Now with over 100 locations across the country, Bahama Buck's brings their famous Sno© to Riders Field in 2026.

"We're thrilled to partner with the RoughRiders and bring the Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience directly to the ballpark," said Chief Strategy Officer Andrew Packer. "It's a privilege to support our local community while giving fans a cool, flavorful way to enjoy the game."

As a part of their partnership, Bahama Buck's will have a stand serving at every home RoughRiders game. Additionally, the company will be the naming rights partner for the Bahama Buck's Breezeway above section 108 and be a presenting sponsor of the Riders Kids Club.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Bahama Buck's as a part of our food experience at Riders Field," Scott Burchett, RoughRiders General Manager, said. "In addition to their presence at the stadium, the RoughRiders are always thrilled to work with companies that emphasize the strong community values, like Bahama Buck's. Who wouldn't love some Sno© on a hot, Texas summer day at the ballpark?"

