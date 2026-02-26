HODGETOWN to Host 20th Annual Randy Keller Memorial Tournament

Published on February 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles today announced details for the 20th annual Randy Keller Memorial baseball tournament from March 5-7. HODGETOWN will play host to a total of nine games over three days, seeing matchups from eighteen different high school baseball teams.

The Randy Keller Memorial Tournament first came to life in 2007 as an annual baseball competition featuring local high school teams dedicated to the memory of a former Tascosa High School baseball player, Randy Keller, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 1992. This year marks the 20th annual edition of the tournament.

"As baseball returns to the Panhandle, we are grateful to once again host this tournament in the memory of Randy Keller," said Amarillo ISD Athletic Director, Brad Thiessen. "This continues to be a meaningful and impactful event year after year and we're excited to give our kids the opportunity to play at a world-class facility such as HODGETOWN."

Sponsoring the tournament is the Randy Keller Foundation, a non-profit that helps to fund the Randy Keller Fighting Heart Baseball Scholarship, the largest single scholarship awarded within the Amarillo ISD. In the more than 30 years since its inception, over $400,000 has been dedicated to the scholarship. The recipient of each scholarship is determined by committee based on the nominations from the baseball programs of each of the four Amarillo ISD high schools.

Tickets for all three dates of the tournament are available for purchase online or at the HODGETOWN box office. Ticket prices are $6.00 for adults and $4.00 for children. Fans who buy a ticket for a specific day will be granted admittance to all games scheduled for that day. For spectators looking to attend games on different days, a new ticket must be purchased for each day they wish to attend.

Online Tickets

Day 1 | Thursday, March 5

Day 2 | Friday, March 6

Day 3 | Saturday, March 7

Schedule of Events

Thursday

Game #1 (1:00 PM) - Hereford HS vs. Riverside HS

Game #2 (4:00 PM) - Perryton HS vs. Sweetwater HS

Game #3 (7:00 PM) - Canyon HS vs. Trimble Tech HS

Friday

Game #1 (1:00 PM) - Ysleta HS vs. Levelland HS

Game #2 (4:00 PM) - Tascosa HS vs. Dumas HS

Game #3 (7:00 PM) - Palo Duro HS vs. Borger HS

Saturday

Game #1 (1:00 PM) - Trinity Christian HS vs. Randall HS

Game #2 (4:00 PM) - Amarillo HS vs. West Plains HS

Game #3 (7:00 PM) - Caprock HS vs. Pampa HS

Gates to HODGETOWN will open at 12:00 p.m. on all three dates. The box office will be open at 10:00 p.m. on all three dates as well. For more information on the Randy Keller Memorial Tournament, call the HODGETOWN box office at (806) 803-9547 or email info@sodpoodles.com.







