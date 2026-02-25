Sod Poodles Announce Carpet Tech as Sponsor for 2026 Small Business Spotlight Program

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles today announced that an official sponsor has been named for the Small Business Spotlight program for the 2026 season. Carpet Tech will help promote Small Business Spotlights at the ballpark, emphasizing the impact such organizations have on the local economy while fostering a community bond in the Texas Panhandle.

Since 2019, the Sod Poodles have recognized the significance of local businesses in Amarillo that allows the community to thrive. The Small Business Spotlight program serves that mission by providing local organizations an opportunity to market themselves at HODGETOWN during the 2026 season FREE of charge.

"Our partnership with Carpet Tech has been truly outstanding, and we're excited to have them sponsor our Small Business Spotlight again this year," said Sod Poodles Assistant General Manager & Director of Corporate Partnerships, Sierra McMillan. "We've seen the meaningful impact these initiatives have had in raising the profiles of local businesses and the results have been extraordinary. We're proud to keep supporting our community together in this way."

Carpet Tech, a local service business focused on enhancing the health and happiness of spaces in Amarillo and the surrounding areas through their specialized carpet cleaning services, returns for another season as the sponsor of the Small Business Spotlight program.

"Carpet Tech is honored to once again sponsor and support fellow small businesses in our community," said Carpet Tech Director of Community Relations & Engagement, Melinda Pharies. "We love having the opportunity to spotlight local entrepreneurs and help bring attention to those who work every day to strengthen and uplift our community."

Throughout the season, the Small Business Spotlight program will provide organizations with the following marketing package at one of 30 individual Sod Poodles home games, equal to a $1,250 value:

A marketing table on the main concourse to showcase their organization

Four (4) tickets to the game

Public address announcement and live in-game scoreboard recognition

A ceremonial first pitch

In-stadium pre-game interview

Radio interview in-game

Any small businesses wishing to be considered for the program can fill out the form HERE. The Charity Spotlight program also returns to HODGETOWN in 2026, allowing the opportunity for local non-profits to promote their cause at the ballpark as well. Any organizations wanting to participate in the Charity Spotlight program can also submit their request through the form linked above. For additional information, please contact Austin Jackson at AustinJ@sodpoodles.com.

Opening Day for the Sod Poodles falls on Friday, April 3 with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals). Single-game tickets start as low as $8 and can be purchased online HERE or by calling the box office at (806) 803-9547. For the most up-to-date information on the Sod Poodles, visit sodpoodles.com, or follow the Sod Poodles on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.







