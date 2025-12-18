Rangers Winter Caravan Returns to Frisco on January 21

FRISCO, Texas - The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan rolls back through Frisco on Wednesday, January 21st, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites Frisco Hotel & Convention Center. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Rangers guests and collect an autograph.

The event will begin with a Q&A session, followed by an autograph session featuring Rangers players and staff to be announced at a later date.

Tickets are General Admission, for $25 per person*. Fans can purchase tickets in advance.

Light snacks, sodas and water will be provided as well as a cash bar, which will be available for fans.

For the autograph session, please be aware of the following guidelines:

Players/participants are subject to change without notice.

Fans are allowed one autograph per player.

No customizations, personalized autographs or posed photographs are permitted with Rangers players.

*Price does not include taxes and fees.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







