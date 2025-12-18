Razorbacks Returning to the Rock in 2026

Coach Dave Van Horn and the Arkansas Razorback baseball team will be back at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in 2026. The Diamond Hogs will host UAPB on Tuesday, April 14, at 6:00 p.m.

The Razorbacks' annual baseball game in the central part of the state regularly attracts a standing room only crowd. This will be the fifth consecutive season that the Hogs will play in North Little Rock and the third time in that stretch to play an in-state opponent -- previously facing UCA in 2022 and UAPB in 2024.

Single-game ticket information for the game will be announced at a later date. Arkansas Travelers Ticket Plan Members will receive first right of refusal to purchase their seats and will be contacted after the new year by a Travelers ticket representative. Anyone interested in becoming a Travs Ticket Plan Member should fill out this form.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The club will celebrate 125 Years of Travs Baseball in 2026, with the home opener set for Tuesday, April 7.







