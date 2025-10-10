Banana Ball Is Coming to North Little Rock

Published on October 9, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Banana Ball is coming to CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in 2026! The global phenomenon, made famous by the Savannah Bananas, will stop in North Little Rock for two games on March 14 and 15.

As revealed Thursday night during the 2026 Banana Ball City Selection Show, which aired on ESPN2, North Little Rock has been selected as a tour stop for the brand-new Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL). Dickey-Stephens Park will host official league games featuring the Firefighters against the Loco Beach Coconuts.

Fans must enter the ticket lottery at bananaball.com/tickets by October 31, 2025, for a chance to purchase tickets. Tickets will go on sale approximately two months prior to the scheduled event dates for those selected in the ticket lottery. Individual ticket sales for the games are being handled exclusively by Fans First Entertainment, the company that manages the Savannah Bananas and BBCL member teams. Standard tickets start at $35.

Banana Ball has taken the sports world by storm, drawing millions of fans with its non-stop action, viral moments and unique rules - including a two-hour time limit, no bunting and fans catching foul balls for outs. The 2026 BBCL season will feature six teams playing 60 games across the country, all leading to a can't-miss championship series in October. With dancing players, surprise guests and one-of-a-kind in-game antics, Banana Ball delivers an entertainment experience unlike anything else in sports.

For updates and announcements, follow the Arkansas Travelers on social media and visit bananaball.com. You can also fill out this form to be the first to hear about Banana Ball news, updates, and opportunities specifically at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The club will celebrate 125 Years of Travs Baseball in 2026, with the home opener set for Tuesday, April 7. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.







