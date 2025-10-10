Banana Ball Is Coming to Tulsa

Published on October 9, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Banana Ball is coming to ONEOK Field in 2026! The global phenomenon, made famous by the Savannah Bananas, will stop in Tulsa for three games on May 7, 8 and 9.

As revealed Thursday night during the 2026 Banana Ball City Selection Show, which aired on ESPN2, Tulsa has been selected as a tour stop for the brand-new Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL). ONEOK Field will host official league games featuring the Texas Tailgaters against the Indianapolis Clowns.

Fans must enter the ticket lottery at bananaball.com/tickets by October 31, 2025, for a chance to purchase tickets. Tickets will go on sale approximately two months prior to the scheduled event dates for those selected in the ticket lottery. Individual ticket sales for the games are being handled exclusively by Fans First Entertainment, the company that manages the Savannah Bananas and BBCL member teams. Standard tickets start at $35.

Banana Ball has taken the sports world by storm, drawing millions of fans with its non-stop action, viral moments and unique rules - including a two-hour time limit, no bunting and fans catching foul balls for outs. The 2026 BBCL season will feature six teams playing 60 games across the country, all leading to a can't-miss championship series in October. With dancing players, surprise guests and one-of-a-kind in-game antics, Banana Ball delivers an entertainment experience unlike anything else in sports.

There will be an exclusive presale opportunity for Drillers Season Members who have renewed their memberships or who have purchased new memberships for the 2026 season. If you are a member who has not yet renewed your ticket package for 2026, contact you Drillers ticket representative.

If you are not currently a Member and would like to gain access to the exclusive Banana Ball presale, becoming a Drillers Season Member is quick and easy. You can complete the form below to express your interest, and a Drillers representative will contact you to help you find a Membership package that works for you.

https://bit.ly/BananaballTulsaMembers

If you are interested in bringing your company or group to a Banana Ball game to enjoy the activities from a Delta Dental Party Suite or from one of our other Hospitality Areas, just complete the form in the link below to join our waitlist.

https://bit.ly/BananaballTulsaHospitality

For updates and announcements, follow the Tulsa Drillers on social media and visit bananaball.com.







Texas League Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.