Drillers 2026 Single-Game Tickets on Sale

Published on December 11, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Single-game tickets for all 69 Tulsa Drillers home games during the 2026 season are on sale now.

The Drillers 2026 home and season opener will take place at ONEOK Field on Thursday, April 2 with a matchup against the San Antonio Missions. It will be the first game of a three-game series that will run through Saturday, April 4.

This year's home schedule will begin with 12 games in the month of April and 15 games in May. One of the games in May will include a special Memorial Day meeting versus Wichita on Monday, May 25 with first pitch at 6:00 p.m. followed by a large, post-game Fireworks Show.

The final home stand of the 2026 regular season will take place the first week of September with a six-game series against Wichita that will likely determine the winner of the Coors Light Propeller Series, the annual battle between the two clubs and cities.

The final home game will be on Sunday evening, September 6. The game will begin at 6:00 p.m. with another special Fireworks Show planned for afterwards.

Single-game tickets can be purchased at TulsaDrillers.com, through the team's mobile app or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office.

In addition, Season Memberships for 2026 are also available with packages and prices to fit most everyone's needs.







Texas League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.