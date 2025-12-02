Drillers Announce Start Times for the 2026 Season

The Tulsa Drillers have established start times for all 69 home games at ONEOK Field in the upcoming 2026 season.

The standard starting time for the majority of Tuesday through Saturday games will remain at 7:00 p.m. Most Sunday home games will begin at 1:00 p.m.

The first exception is opening night on Thursday, April 2, with the first pitch of the season scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The season-opening three game series will conclude with a pair of 7:00 p.m. games on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4.

There will be six midweek day games during the 2026 season, and for the first time, two will be played on Tuesdays. The Tuesday games will be the first two midweek games of the season and will take place on April 14 at 12:00 p.m. and April 28 at 11:00 a.m. The final four midweek games will take place on Wednesdays with the games on April 29, June 10 and September 2 beginning at 12:05 p.m. The one other Wednesday day game, on May 13, is set for 11:00 a.m.

Sunday games at ONEOK Field in 2026 will again feature several different start times. The first five Sunday home games, running through June 14, will all begin at 1:00 p.m.

The remaining Sunday games will have varied start times to accommodate fans and players during the hotter summer days.

Three of the final six Sunday games will have evening starts. With the Drillers scheduled to be on the road on Independence Day, the game on June 28 will begin at 6:30 p.m. to accommodate an early Independence holiday Fireworks celebration.

In addition, the home, season finale on September 6 will start at 6:00 p.m. That game will also feature a postgame Fireworks display.

The other Sunday game during the 2026 season with an evening start will be the one on August 16, which will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The other three Sunday games, on July 12, August 2 and August 23, are all scheduled for 12:05 p.m. first pitches.

There will be two other abnormal, home starting times during the 2026 season. The games on Tuesday, May 12, and the Memorial Day game on Monday, May 25, will both begin at 6:00 p.m.

