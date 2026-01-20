Drillers to Host Job Fair Tuesday, February 3 at ONEOK Field

Published on January 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Fuel your fun with the Drillers for the 2026 season! The annual Drillers Job Fair will be held at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, February 3 from 4 PM to 7 PM in the Norlem Event Center. A variety of Game Day positions are available, and on-site interviews will be conducted to fill all job openings.

Attendees are encouraged to fill out the online Gameday Application prior to attending the Job Fair. Available positions include:

- Parking Attendants

- Ushers

- Concessions Bartenders

- Deck Runners

- In-Seat Servers

- Cashiers

- Concessions Cooks

- Warehouse Workers

- Team Store Associates

- Promo Team Members

- Suite & Hospitality Ambassadors

- Hornby's Hangout Attendants

- Speed Pitch Workers

- Mascot Backup/Handler

Eligible employees are expected to work most all Drillers games and other special events at ONEOK Field beginning in March. Base pay starts at minimum of $12.25 per hour.

We'll see you at ONEOK Field at 4 PM on Tuesday, February 3th!







