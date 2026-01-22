Drillers Radio Partnership with IHeart Media to Enter 40th Year

Published on January 22, 2026

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers longtime partnership with iHeartMedia has been extended for the 2026 baseball season. It was announced today that all 138 Drillers games this season will again be broadcast live on AM 1430, The Buzz.

The announced agreement extends the partnership between the Drillers and iHeart to 40 consecutive years. It will also mark the 22nd straight year that AM 1430 has served as the home for Drillers Baseball on the radio.

It was also announced that Dennis Higgins will return as the official Voice of the Drillers for his 18th season as the club's radio broadcaster.

Higgins has over 35 years of broadcast experience, including time as a broadcaster in the major leagues with the San Francisco Giants. He was also named the Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year in 2017.

All Drillers broadcasts will air live on 1430 The Buzz this season and will also be available on mobile devices through the official Minor League Baseball app and through the iHeart app. Each game broadcast will typically be preceded by a pregame show that will begin 15 minutes prior to the game's first pitch.

AM 1430 The Buzz is a 24-hour sports station that is an affiliate of Fox Sports Radio. It serves Tulsa and Northeast Oklahoma with programming that is headlined by The Dan Patrick Show and The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

The first Drillers broadcast this year will occur on Thursday, April 2 with the season opener against San Antonio. First pitch on opening night is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at ONEOK Field with the pregame show beginning 15 minutes earlier.







