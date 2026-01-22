Springfield Cardinals Job Fair to be Held January 27

The Springfield Cardinals are excited to host their annual Job Fair to fill seasonal part-time gameday positions for the 2026 season on Tuesday, January 27. The Job Fair will take place from 4:00 - 6:30 PM in the Cardinals Indoor Training Facility at Hammons Field. Parking and admission are free.

Interviews will be held during the event for the following seasonal positions with the Springfield Cardinals:

Inside Sales

Gameday Ambassadors

Field Crew

Manual Scoreboard Operators

All applicants interested in applying for positions with the Springfield Cardinals are required to be at least 18 years old.

Delaware North SportService, the stadium's Food and Beverage company, will also be conducting interviews to fill a number of positions, including:

Bartenders

Cooks

Warehouse Porters

Stand Attendees

Stand Leaders

Suite & Catering Attendants

Utility Workers

4M Building Solutions will be conducting interviews to fill its stadium cleaning crew positions.

Job Fair attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and to be prepared to interview during the event. Interviews will be conducted on a first-come-first-served basis as time permits.

For any questions, call (417) 863-0395.







