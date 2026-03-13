Springfield Cardinals Release 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on March 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield Cardinals baseball is set to return to the Ozarks on Tuesday, April 7 and we're excited to announce our highly anticipated Promotional Schedule for the 2026 season.

Across 69 regular-season home games with 30 giveaways (including four bobbleheads), 20 fireworks nights, 15 theme nights and the return of the Springfield Cashew Chickens, this is the most jam-packed season of Cardinals Baseball in years. Join us as we celebrate the second-ever Texas League Championship in franchise history all year long.

All tickets for the 2026 season are available now. Don't miss a moment of the action with a RED Access Membership, where you can Buy 10 Games and Get 59 Free. Find out more about the best value in baseball here. Want to guarantee you get a giveaway? Get peace of mind with a promo seat, available for games with a gate giveaway through our single-game ticket purchase flow.

GET TICKETS TO SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS GAMES HERE

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS

Taco Tuesday ($2 tacos, tequila drink specials)

Wiener Wednesday ($2 hot dogs, wine and whiskey specials) & Woof Wednesday (four-legged friends welcome on select dates)

Thirsty Thursday (Drink specials on adult beverages all game for fans 21+)

Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids pre-game) & Kids Run the Bases (after the final out on Sunday home games)

APRIL

Tuesday, April 7: Opening Day, Bar-S Foods Magnet Schedule Giveaway (2,000), Opening Day Fireworks Celebration, Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks Truck Parade

Friday, April 10: Championship Weekend, Friday Night Fireworks

Saturday, April 11:Championship Weekend, Springfield Cardinals Blue & Gray Cap Giveaway (2,000), Championship Fireworks presented by 102.1 The Won

Tuesday, April 21: No Place Like Home Plate

Wednesday, April 22: Day Baseball, Educational Pre-Game Program presented by The Discovery Center of Springfield

Thursday, April 23: College Night

Friday, April 24: Halfway to Halloween, Kids Candy Giveaway (1,000, 12-and-under), Halloween Costume Dress-Up Pre-game Parade, Fans-on-Field Spooky Fireworks

Saturday, April 25: Halfway to Halloween, St. Louis Cardinals Ticket-for-Two Voucher Giveaway (2,000)

MAY

Wednesday, May 6: Day Baseball, Educational Pre-Game Program presented by KY3

Friday, May 8: Star Wars Night, 2025 Springfield Cardinals Championship Replica Ring Giveaway (2,000), Friday Night Fireworks presented by 104.7 The Cave

Saturday, May 9: Ozarks Coca-Cola Super Soft Championship Shirt Giveaway (2,000)

Sunday, May 10: Mother's Day Pictures & Post-Game Play Catch on Field

Monday, May 25: Lucky Fan Giveaway: Official Championship Ring

Friday, May 29: Margaritaville Weekend with Fans-On-Field Fireworks

Saturday, May 30: Margaritaville Weekend, Springfield Cardinals Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (2,000)

Sunday, May 31: Bark in the Park, Central Bank of the Ozarks Performance Cap Giveaway (2,000), Pre-Game Dog Parade

JUNE

Wednesday, June 10: Day Baseball, Educational Pre-Game Program presented by Mercy

Thursday, June 11: FREE 12 oz Budweiser Giveaway (All Fans 21+)

Friday, June 12: Loren Cook Company Marty Prather "Sign Man" Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000), Country Fireworks presented by 105.1 The Bull

Saturday, June 13: Vision Clinic JJ Wetherholt MVP Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000)

Sunday, June 14: Barbie Game Day

Friday, June 26: Springfield Cardinals Red & White Cap Giveaway (2,000), Fans-On-Field Friday Night Fireworks presented by Great Southern Bank

Saturday, June 27: Infuze Credit Union & Fort Leonard Wood Military Appreciation Night, St. Louis Cardinals Stan Musial Military Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000), Military Appreciation Fireworks

Sunday, June 28: Soccer Night, USA Soccer Scarf Giveaway (2,000), Kids Run through the Sprinklers

JULY

Thursday, July 2: 5,000 FREE Hot Dogs Night, Freedom Week Fireworks

Friday, July 3: Freedom Week Fireworks

Saturday, July 4: The Wind and KWFC Patriotic Rally Towel Giveaway (2,000), Fans-On-Field Independence Day Fireworks, Post-Game Concert presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates

Friday, July 17: Christmas in July, Championship Trophy Ornament Giveaway (2,000), Santa Claus Appearance, Holly Jolly Fireworks presented by 105.9 KGBX

Saturday, July 18: Christmas in July, American National Santa Claus Bobblebody Giveaway (2,000), Santa Claus Appearance

Thursday, July 30: 1 MILLION Calories of FREE Bratwursts Night

Friday, July 31: Route 66 Weekend, Modern Rock Fireworks presented by Q92.9

AUGUST

Saturday, August 1: Route 66 Weekend, Aaron Sachs & Associates Super Soft Route 66 Shirt Giveaway (2,000)

Sunday, August 2: Springfield Cardinals Kids Cap Giveaway (1,500)

Thursday, August 13: Leong's Asian Diner Springfield Cashew Chickens Replica Jersey Giveaway (2,000)

Friday, August 14: Faith & Family Night, Post-Game Concert with Riley Clemmons, Fans-On-Field Fireworks

Saturday, August 15: In Our Cardinals RED Era Night, Hiland Dairy Kids Lunch Box Giveaway (1,500, 12-and-under), Louie's Version Fireworks

Sunday, August 16: SpongeBob Night, Kids Hits Fireworks

Tuesday, August 25: Press Conference

Thursday, August 27: Chappell Roan Night, College Night

Friday, August 28: Mercy Sport Vest Giveaway (2,000), Friday Night Fireworks

Saturday, August 29: Springfield Cardinals Red Cap Giveaway (2,000)

Sunday, August 30: Latin Heritage Day, Kids Run Through the Sprinklers

SEPTEMBER

Friday, September 11: Springfield Cardinals Commemorative Coin Giveaway (2,000), Feel Good Fireworks presented by Centerstone's Be Well Community

Saturday, September 12: Great Southern Bank Springfield Cardinals Home White Jersey Giveaway (2,000), Fans-On-Field MEGA Fireworks

Sunday, September 13: Springfield Cardinals Commemorative Ticket Giveaway (2,000), Fan Appreciation Day Free Voucher for 2027 Season (All Fans)







Texas League Stories from March 13, 2026

Springfield Cardinals Release 2026 Promotional Schedule - Springfield Cardinals

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