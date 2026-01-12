Springfield Cardinals Announce Series of Front Office Changes

Published on January 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







The Springfield Cardinals, Double-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, are excited to announce a series of changes and additions to the Front Office ahead of the 2026 season.

"The Springfield Cardinals are excited to progress in 2026 season planning with a great group of Front Office team members and to recognize several with staff promotions," said Dan Reiter, General Manager of the Springfield Cardinals. "We hope that these changes lead to measurable success in the community and to fan experience. We are especially excited to see Angela Deke and Zack Pemberton promoted into Vice President roles of company leadership after decades of work bettering the organization."

Angela Deke, Vice President of Ticket & Business Operations

With the organization since its inception in 2005, Angela has now been named the Vice President of Ticket and Business Operations. Under this new senior leadership role, she'll continue to oversee all ticket operations but will now serve as a senior advisor to the General Manager, lead human resources and finances and act as a fiduciary between the front office and food and beverage provider Delaware North.

Zack Pemberton, Vice President of Ticket Sales & Marketing

Entering his 17th season with Springfield, Zack now steps into a new senior leadership role as the Vice President of Ticket Sales and Marketing. In addition to leading the Ticket Sales Department, he will now also oversee the Marketing Department, aligning strategy and operations to ensure seamless collaboration and drive sustained success between both departments. He will also continue working with non-profit organizations and premium ticket accounts, while maintaining responsibility for selling corporate partnerships.

Regina Hess, Director of Marketing

Beginning as a part-timer in 2016 and full-time employee in November of 2017, Regina takes on new responsibilities as the Director of Marketing. In her new role, she'll oversee the team's marketing initiatives while also working fluidly with ticketing and corporate sales. Regina continues with her gameday responsibilities and overseeing fan entertainment and fan experience.

Levi Smith, Senior Manager of Ticket Sales

2026 marks Levi's fifth season as a full-time Cardinals employee as he now becomes the team's Senior Manager of Ticket Sales. In this new role, he's responsible for overseeing Springfield's full-time sales staff while heading all RED Access Membership and group ticket initiatives. He also continues to lead ideation on the team's theme tickets, ticket deals and ticket packages.

Tysen Hathcock, Senior Manager of Video Operations & Production

Tysen has been with the organization full-time since 2022 and now takes on new responsibilities as the Senior Manager of Video Operations and Production. With his new title, Tysen will now have a larger responsibility in overseeing gameday entertainment at Hammons Field including management of promotions staff, manual scoreboard operations and production team. His primary goal is to continue to improve the fan experience at Hammons Field.

Caleb Lasher, Senior Account Executive

With the organization since 2022, Caleb will continue with his duties as an Account Executive and focus on RED Access Membership and group sales, while also adding corporate sponsorships. Additionally, Caleb will now lead all youth baseball clinics hosted at Hammons Field with the Cardinals as well as facilitate high school games played at the ballpark.

Dalton Baker, Operations Manager

Shifting from the sales department, Dalton now moves into a new role with Springfield as the team's Operations Manager. With the organization since 2024, in 2026 he'll now lead clubhouse operations, team travel and housing while also helping with all stadium operations.

Sheri Hart, Business Manager

After being hired in January of 2025, Sheri has begun the transition from Office Coordinator to Business Manager. In addition to her previous responsibilities with payroll and office management, Sheri now serves as the financial liaison between the club and Diamond Baseball Holdings' regional office.

Aubree Enos, Account Executive

Hired this offseason, Aubree joined the full-time staff after working a variety of part-time roles with the organization starting in 2022. The Missouri State alumna has gained experience across multiple departments in her time in Springfield with stints as a Box Office Associate, Gameday Ambassador and Gameday Stringer. She has been working with the sales staff since October 2025.

The defending Texas League Champion Springfield Cardinals will begin the 2026 regular season at home on Tuesday, April 7 against the Tulsa Drillers. Before the season kicks off, they will host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, March 23 at Hammons Field in an exhibition game dubbed "Cards vs. Cards, presented by Mercy". Gain access to tickets for the exhibition game by becoming a RED Access Member. Visit SpringfieldCardinals.com for more information on how to become a member and discover the incredible perks and value of a membership.







Texas League Stories from January 12, 2026

Springfield Cardinals Announce Series of Front Office Changes - Springfield Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.