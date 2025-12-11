Reserve a Batting Cage Experience at Arvest Ballpark in January and February of 2026

Published on December 11, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Springdale, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have announced that individuals, groups, and local teams can now reserve a Batting Cage Experience at Arvest Ballpark presented by Whataburger on select days in January and February beginning Tuesday, January 6th through Saturday, February 28th. For only $95 (plus fees), you will receive an hour rental that includes both of the indoor, climate-controlled batting cages, baseballs, an L screen, and a hitting tee.

Each rental is limited to one (1) group and will be sold online on a first-come, first-served basis. The maximum number of people allowed is 25 and guests are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their session begins. Guests will be asked to bring their own baseball or softball bat(s) and batting helmet(s). Cleats are not allowed, and the pitching mounds are not available.

Available time slots in January and February include 5:30pm - 6:30pm and 7pm - 8pm on Tuesday and Thursday nights as well as 10am - 11am and 11:30am - 12:30pm on Saturday through February 28th. The club is also offering a special 'Rent 3, Get 1 FREE' package for ONLY $285 in addition to the single rentals. To reserve a batting cage experience or to take advantage of the discounted offer, visit www.nwanaturals.com and click on the BATTING CAGE EXPERIENCE under the Schedule/Promotions dropdown or email [email protected].

The Naturals will open the 2026 season at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 7th at 7:05pm when they play host to the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Arizona Diamondbacks).







