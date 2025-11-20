Naturals Highlight 2025 Community Impact

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have announced highlights of the team's community impact from the 2025 season that include ticket fundraisers, community partners, donations, and mascot appearances. The Naturals are proud to continue to have a positive impact on Northwest Arkansas as over 1.6 million dollars has been raised by participating groups through these programs since the 2010 season.

During the 2025 season, the Naturals partnered with a single-season high of 229 different groups and those participants combined to raise a single-season record of $163,965.00 through our ticket fundraising programs. Groups included but were not limited to school and music groups, youth sports teams and clubs, churches, civic groups, and non-profit organizations. The club also hosted multiple online auctions over the past year (game worn jersey auctions, Hill Country Flood Relief, etc.) that have helped raise over $16,500.00.

Connecting with groups throughout Northwest Arkansas has remained a priority for the Naturals organization. Gabby Woodie

In addition to in-stadium ticket fundraisers and online auctions, the team also connects with the local community through fulfilling donation requests and attending events with our mascots. This year, the team fulfilled 248 donation requests that equaled nearly $17,021.00 in in-kind donations while sending out a mascot, either Strike or Sinker, to 57 non-profit, community events in Springdale and nearby towns like: Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville, Farmington, Huntsville, Centerton, Elkins, Lowell, and Siloam Springs.

NATURALS COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS (numbers as of the end of the 2025 season):

Donations: 248

In-Kind Value: $17,021.00

Ticket Fundraising Groups: 229

Ticket Fundraising Money Raised: $163,965.00 (Over 1.6 million raised since 2010)

Online Auction Donations: $16,592.78

Those interested in learning more about these community programs should visit www.nwanaturals.com, call us at (479) 927-4900, email us at [email protected], or stop by our Administrative Offices.







