2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale

Published on December 1, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that 2026 single game tickets are now on sale. Individual tickets were put on sale online today - Monday, December 1st at 10 am CST - for all 69 home games at Arvest Ballpark during the upcoming season of Naturals baseball.

SINGLE GAME TICKET PRICES (Pricing Excludes July 3rd, July 4th, and Special Events):

Sunday - Thursday:

Home Plate Premium Ticket - $17.00 ($15.00 in advance)

Dugout Premium Ticket - $15.00 ($13.00 in advance)

1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $11.00 ($10.00 in advance)

Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $11.00 ($10.00 in advance)

*Online orders will contain a convenience fee

Friday - Saturday:

Home Plate Premium Ticket - $18.00 ($16.00 in advance)

Dugout Premium Ticket - $16.00 ($14.00 in advance)

1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $12.00 ($11.00 in advance)

Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $12.00 ($11.00 in advance)

*Online orders will contain a convenience fee

Children 12 and under and adults over 65 years of age will receive $1 off the single game ticket prices. Kids discounts are also available to online customers while purchasing adult tickets as fans can purchase two kid tickets online for every adult ticket ordered with a maximum ticket purchase of ten total tickets.

Tickets can be purchased online, and convenience fees will apply to all online orders. For questions, please visit www.nwanaturals.com, email [email protected], or call our office at 479-927-4900. The Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office will open in March for fans to purchase single-game tickets in-person.

For a complete game schedule, visit www.nwanaturals.com. All game dates are subject to change. The 2026 promotional schedule will be finalized in the near future. The Naturals will host the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) on Tuesday, April 7th at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark.







Texas League Stories from December 1, 2025

2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.