Brooks Conrad Returns as Naturals Manager with Familiar Staff for 2026

Published on January 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Kansas City Royals have announced the 2026 field staffs for their minor league affiliates with Brooks Conrad returning as the field manager of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Conrad and Royals' Director of Player Development, Mitch Maier, will be special guests at the Naturals' Hot Stove Luncheon at the Jones Center on Monday, January 19th.

Conrad, the eighth manager in Naturals history, is reunited with most of his staff from 2025, including Larry Carter (Pitching Coach), Andy LaRoche (Hitting Coach), Chris Corbett (Coach), Brad Groleau (Athletic Trainer), and Ted Elsner (Strength & Conditioning Coach). New to the team are Assistant Pitching Coach Anthony Silkwood, Player Development Trainee Joe Manno, and Nutrition Fellow Alyssa Rocha.

Brooks Conrad, 46, enters his second season with the Naturals and 10th as a coach in the Royals' system, nine of which are as a manager. In his first season, Conrad led the team to a 66-72 record in 2025 after three seasons with the Quad Cities River Bandits. Conrad started his career in player development in 2017 as the Burlington Royals' First Base Coach before taking the reins as the team's manager in 2018. In 2019, he moved on to manage the Lexington Legends (Low-A), a former Royals affiliate, where he led the team to the South Atlantic League championship. Conrad was slated to return to the Legends in 2020, but following the canceled MiLB season, he became the manager of the Columbia Fireflies for 2021.

The Arizona State alumnus brings nearly 300 games of MLB playing experience back to Arvest Ballpark; Conrad played from 2008 to 2014 with the Athletics, Braves, Brewers, Rays, and Padres. He played in four playoff games with the Braves in 2010 and hit a walk-off grand slam against the Cincinnati Reds on May 20, 2010. He won the MLB's Clutch Performer award that month to go along with two MiLB All-Star nods, including the Texas League in 2004 while he was with the Round Rock Express. He also played briefly for the Corpus Christi Hooks in 2005.

Larry Carter returns for his ninth season with the Naturals as the club's Pitching Coach, having spent 2008-2012 with the team before returning for the 2023 season. "LC" was the Royals Bullpen Coach from 2020-2022 and is entering his 32nd season as a coach; 29 of which are with the Royals.

Andy LaRoche also returns to NWA as the team's Hitting Coach for 2026. Andy enters his ninth year with the Royals after a six-year MLB playing career with the Dodgers (2007-2008), Pirates (2008-2010), Oakland (2011), and Toronto (2013). This season will be his fourth with the Naturals.

Chris Corbett is back for his second season as a Coach with the Nats and third with the Royals. Corbett was selected by the San Fransico Giants in the 18th round of the 2017 Draft as a catcher out of Rollins College and played three Minor League seasons.

Anthony Silkwood joins the Naturals and Royals for his first season as the team's Assistant Pitching Coach. The veteran, who spent five years as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps after high school, enters his first season coaching in affiliated baseball. Silkwood was the pitching coach for Jacksonville State for the last two years and has coaching stops at Parkland College and the University of Illinois Springfield. He also pitched for John Wood Community College (2018), Parkland College (2019-2020), and the University of Louisville (2021).

Brad Groleau, enters his eighth year with the Royals and returns to the Naturals for a third season as the Athletic Trainer. Groleau won the Texas Leagues' Athletic Trainer of the Year award in 2025, the second time he's earned a leaguewide honor following his 2022 award-winning season with the Quad Cities River Bandits in the Midwest League. During the 2022 season, he also served as an Athletic Trainer in the Arizona Fall League.

Ted Elsner returns for his third season as the Naturals' Strength and Conditioning coach and is entering his fifth year with the Royals organization. A graduate of Concordia University - St. Paul, Elsner served as the Columbia Fireflies (Low-A) S&C coach in 2023 and spent the 2022 season with the AZL Royals. Prior to his time with Kansas City, he was Concordia University - St. Paul's strength and conditioning coach and interned with Texas Christian University.

Player Development Trainee Joe Manno and Nutrition Fellow Alyssa Rocha fill out the rest of the 2026 Naturals coaching staff, each in their first year with Northwest Arkansas. Adam Smith returns for his second season with both the Royals and Naturals as the team's Clubhouse Coordinator.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will begin their 2026 regular season on Thursday, April 2nd with Opening Night against the Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, in Wichita, KS. Northwest Arkansas' home opener at Arvest Ballpark is on Tuesday, April 7th against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Season tickets, mini packs, individual tickets, and group tickets are now available at www.nwanaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from January 16, 2026

Brooks Conrad Returns as Naturals Manager with Familiar Staff for 2026 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.