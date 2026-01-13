Group Outings, Party Areas, and Suite Rentals Available for the 2026 Season

Published on January 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that group outings, party areas, and suite rentals are available for the 2026 season. The Naturals offer discounted group tickets, all-inclusive party areas, and suite rentals at Arvest Ballpark. Once the game date has been decided, the Naturals require a 25% deposit on the approximate number of attendees to ensure availability within our seating bowl or that the proper party area or suite is held. Full payment is needed approximately two weeks prior to your selected game.

Group Outings

Group discounts are available for groups of 11+ and include an announcement and name recognition on the videoboard. Group rates are $10 per person for Sunday - Thursday home games and $11 per person for Friday - Saturday home games outside of Saturday, June 20th ($12 group rate) and Saturday, July 4th (no group rate). Seating will be provided in the best available seating section where all attendees can be seated together. Discounted Hot Dog Combos and Parking Passes are available for groups to pre-purchase prior to their event.

Party Areas

The most popular areas for larger groups continue to be the Bud Light Home Run Porch and the Cherokee Casino Home Plate Deck at Arvest Ballpark. The Bud Light Home Run Porch is the largest party area at Arvest Ballpark and is located just beyond the left field wall. It features flexible picnic style seating for groups of 40-5,000. The Cherokee Casino Home Plate Deck is located directly behind home plate and now offers exclusive 4-top tables for groups of 30-80 people and a great view of the game. Both areas include multiple ticket and all-you-can-eat buffet options while the Home Plate Deck includes a ticket only option for just $16 per person.

The Sam's Furniture Champions Suite is one of two double-suites at Arvest Ballpark.NWA Naturals

Suite Rentals

Suite rentals at Arvest Ballpark are the perfect way to thank your staff, entertain clients, or enjoy a Naturals game with your friends and family. Individual suites and double suites are available on a nightly basis and offer spectacular views of the game, cable television, air conditioning, and a private restroom as well as indoor and outdoor seating. The Naturals currently offer the following suite rental options:

4-11 person suite**is $46 per person (catering is available, but not included)

12-person suitewith four (4) parking passes plus $50 in catering credit is $550. Additional tickets are available for $40 per person (maximum of 7 additional tickets)

20-person suite*with six (6) parking passes plus $50 in catering credit is $870. Additional tickets are available for $35 per person (maximum of 6 additional tickets)

Triple Play Package:Three (3) 20-person suites for $1,640 | 20 tickets and 6 parking passes are included with each rental (Catering is available, but not included)

*4-11 person rentals are not available for Fireworks games*

**Minimum of 20 people for July 3rd suites and a minimum of 25 people for July 4th suites*

Double suites, including the Indigo Sky Casino Crown Club and the Sam's Furniture Champions Suite, are two great options for groups of 27-55 people. Tickets are $36 per person, and catering is available but not included. Food and beverage for your suite rental may be ordered through Patina Restaurant Group, the official caterer of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Those interested in a group outing, can visit nwanaturals.com, call (479) 927-4900 for more information. Game dates and times are subject to change.

The Naturals will open the 2026 season at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 7th at 7:05pm when they play host to the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Arizona Diamondbacks).







Texas League Stories from January 13, 2026

Group Outings, Party Areas, and Suite Rentals Available for the 2026 Season - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.