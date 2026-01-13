Bradley Terry of Flour Bluff Is 2025 Beveridge Award Winner

Published on January 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Bradley Terry of Flour Bluff High School is the 18th recipient of the Matt Beveridge Award, given annually to a high school baseball senior student-athlete who exemplifies character, courage, leadership, and spirit.

In addition to being recognized Thursday at the South Texas Softball & Baseball Winter Banquet, Terry will receive a $1,000 scholarship upon graduation.

The Matt Beveridge Award was established in 2009 to honor the life and legacy of one of the Coastal Bend's most beloved and respected high school athletes. Following his junior year, Matt was diagnosed with cancer. Through two years of treatment, Matt showed tremendous courage battling the disease, inspiring everyone around him.

Terry is entering his fourth varsity baseball season while carving out a 94.7 grade-point average at Flour Bluff. In addition to being a first team all-district catcher for the Hornets last season, he plays infield and pitches.

The three-time academic all-district honoree and New Life Church member has volunteered his time to area service groups, helping with skeet shoots and baseball clinics. Terry also excelled volunteering at the Texas Sealife Center, where Hornets Baseball helped clean and restore animal habitats while assisting in the rehabilitation of sea turtles, birds, and other wildlife for release.

Terry has impacted his school through the Flour Bluff Athletics Leadership Team, spearheading campus support initiatives and mentorship activities. Their holiday service project collected toys, books, clothing, food, and hygiene products for those in need across the district.

With the High School Leadership Team, Terry serves as a liaison between the student body and campus administration. In this role, he ensures that the culture, standards, and expectations of the Flour Bluff campus are upheld and modeled for his peers, reinforcing a positive and respectful school environment.

"Bradley leads by example," Flour Bluff Head Baseball Coach Jesse Buttler said. "He embodies our athletic department's motto of Class, Pride, and Heart, consistently demonstrating energy, integrity, and a team-first mindset. His actions inspire teammates and reflect the highest standards of sportsmanship."

Previous Matt Beveridge Award Winners: Chase Lynch, Calallen, 2025; Jose "JJ" Falcon; Santa Gertrudis, 2024; Kiernan Cruger, Ray, 2023; Kaden Kolle, Victoria East, 2022; Jordan Gonzalez, Premont, 2021; Christian Lardis, Veterans Memorial, 2020; Ryan Stark, Gregory-Portland, 2019; Noah Rodriguez, Victoria West, 2018; Jared Cruz, Miller, 2017; Cooper Wildman, Banquete, 2016; Robert Morin, Karnes City, 2015; Tim Rogers, Gregory-Portland, 2014; Rivers Ewing, Flour Bluff, 2013; Alan Scott, Bishop, 2012; Ervin Polasek, Gregory-Portland, 2011; Dalton Conway, Rockport-Fulton, Cole Dombroski, Flour Bluff, 2009

Corpus Christi native, Team USA member, and Banana Ball coach Valerie Perez headlines the 20th South Texas Softball and Baseball Winter Banquet, presented by Whataburger. Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for tickets.







Texas League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.