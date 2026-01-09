Lentz & Lewis Earn South Texas Softball Coach of Year Honors

CORPUS CHRISTI - Teresa Lentz of Calallen and Ingleside's Kevin Lewis will be recognized as the 2025 South Texas Softball Coaches of the Year on Thursday, January 15 at the Hilliard Center's Henry Garrett Ballroom.

The 20th South Texas Softball and Baseball Winter Banquet, presented by Whataburger, is headlined by Corpus Christi native, Team USA member, and Banana Ball coach Valerie Perez.

Lentz led the Calallen Wildcats to a third consecutive UIL Class 4A Division I championship last May. Becoming the first 4A Texas softball squad to win three titles in a row, Calallen went 34-6, including a decisive 9-2 triumph over Andrews to secure the crown.

In the championship game, junior pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux struck out nine while allowing one hit to pick up the win. Junior first baseman Braelyn Bailey won championship game MVP honors after driving in six runs, including a sixth-inning grand slam.

Thibodeaux and Bailey joined senior Brookelynn Meador and sophomore Kylie Butcher on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State Softball Team, as well as the 2025 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American squad.

Calallen entered the playoffs riding a 13-game winning streak, and cruised through the first three rounds of the playoffs before having to overcome Game 1 losses in the regional final vs. Fredericksburg and state semifinal opposite Liberty.

Lentz, who was a star shortstop at Miller High School, has led Calallen to five of the six state tournaments since 2019. The Wildcats have advanced to the 4A title game in each of their tourney berths, with wins against Liberty in 2023 and 2024. Eight Calallen starters return in 2026.

Lentz, being awarded for the fifth time and a third straight year at the winter banquet, was assisted last season by Vianca Pesina, Lamar Lopez, Mark Razzo, and Max Cave.

Lewis helmed an historic season for Ingleside Softball as the Mustangs advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in program history. With a record of 30-12, Ingleside endured only two setbacks in 30-4A: 1-0 decisions to district champ Rockport-Fulton.

The Mustangs opened postseason play with sweeps of Columbia and Robstown. After falling, 3-2, to Devine in Game 1 of the regional semis, Ingleside roared back with a pair of 9-0 wins to advance to the field of eight. The Mustangs galloped past Zapata, 16-3, in the two-game Class 4A Division II regional final series.

After splitting the first two games of the state semifinals, Ingleside and Robinson went to extra innings in the rubber match. The Mustangs, who erased a 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the seventh, had the would-be, game-winning run cut down at home plate to end the eighth. The Rockets launched three home runs in the ninth to end Ingleside's banner season. Robinson then rolled Aubrey, 10-1, to win the 4A Division II championship.

Junior pitcher Kylee Ward was named first team All-South Texas by the Corpus Christi Caller Times. While sharing Pitcher of the Year honors in 30-4A, Ward joined senior Carol Rodriguez, senior Avery Adame, senior Mattie Agnew, junior Leilani Smith, freshman Kaylee Murua, and freshman Dara Davila as Ingleside all-district first-teamers. Ward and Smith earned all-state nominations.

Lewis, who has led the Mustangs to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons at Ingleside, was assisted by Shandell Koch and Mark Spencer in 2025.

