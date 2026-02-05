Arvest Ballpark Classic Returns Featuring Springdale against Rogers Heritage

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that the Springdale Bulldogs will take on the Rogers Heritage War Eagles in a 6A West baseball game at Arvest Ballpark on Monday, March 9th in the second annual Arvest Ballpark Classic.

First pitch between the two teams is scheduled for 6:00pm while gates will open to the public at 5:30pm. Springdale will once again be the home team and will utilize the first base dugout.

Tickets are on sale HERE for the Arvest Ballpark Classic. Adults are $8 (plus associated fees), and students are $5 (plus associated fees) while kids three and under will get in free. All seating for the event is general admission, with select proceeds from the event's sales going to support both schools. Tickets are only available online throughout and will then be available in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office starting on Monday, March 2nd.

Suite rentals are also available for the event. Suite pricing is based on the number of attendees as a four-person suite will be $100, a 12-person suite is $200, and a 20-person suite is $300. Fans interested in securing a suite can email tickets@nwanaturals.com or call (479) 927-4900.

The game will be run similar to that of a Naturals game as a clear bag policy will be in effect. Game Day staff will be on hand, and the Naturals will produce this game like a regular home game by incorporating some on-field promotions and using music and the videoboard. The Arvest Ballpark Train, Speed Pitch, and Little Arvest Ballpark Wiffle Ball field will also be open.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including schedule, ticket packs, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.







