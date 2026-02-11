Promo Club Memberships Available for 2026 Season

Published on February 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that Promo Club memberships are available for the 2026 season. Memberships are $99 (plus associated fees) for the season, but the promo club is limited to 100 members each year.

Premium giveaways scheduled this season include but may not be limited to: Naturals Dri-Fit Tee (April 25); Father's Day Pickleball Paddles (June 21); Jac Caglianone Bobblehead (July 18); Choice of Harry Potter House Cap (July 25); Naturals Jersey Cooler Lunch Box (August 7); Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead (August 8); Carter Jensen Bobblehead (August 29).

Regardless of whether you attend the games or not, Naturals' Promo Club members are guaranteed access to all of the premium giveaway items that will be handed out at Arvest Ballpark. Each member will receive a voucher for each premium giveaway item given away during the course of the season that can be redeemed for the item. These vouchers allow Promo Club members to skip the hassle of giveaway lines as they can turn in their voucher(s) at Guest Services or at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office at their convenience throughout the season.

Game tickets are not included with the Promo Club membership, and members are not required to have a ticket package to receive the giveaway item. Members who are not local to the area can get their items shipped at the end of the season for an additional $25.

Visit www.nwanaturals.com for the teams' current promotional schedule and a list of partners for the upcoming season. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.







Texas League Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.