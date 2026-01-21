Naturals Installing All-New 4Topps Tables in Cherokee Casino Home Plate Deck at Arvest Ballpark

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that fans will enjoy an enhanced fan experience in the Cherokee Casino Home Plate Deck as the club is installing all-new 4Topps tables in advance of the upcoming season. These tables will offer fans a unique way to watch Naturals Baseball from one of the best vantage points in the ballpark.

New for 2026 is that the Home Plate Deck will also be available for single-game purchases by the table for select games. Pricing is $84 per table, which includes four tickets and the table. Fans must purchase all four seats that come with the table regardless of the size of their party. There will be 16 tables available per game, when sold by the table. Current dates available for single-game purchases include Opening Night (Tuesday, April 7th), Father's Day (Sunday, June 21st), and the Fourth of July (Saturday, July 4th).

To purchase a table for one of those available games, visit nwanaturals.com and click 'Buy Game Tickets' under the TICKETS & GROUPS dropdown. Select the Cherokee Casino Home Plate Deck on the seat map to secure your table.

Additional dates for single-game purchases will be released throughout the season and promoted as they become available.

The Cherokee Casino Home Plate Deck, one of two large outdoor party areas at Arvest Ballpark, will continue to be available for group outings of 30-80 tickets for most home games.

Those interested in a group outing, can visit nwanaturals.com, call (479) 927-4900. Game dates, promotions, and times are subject to change.







