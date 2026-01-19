Naturals Announce Initial Promotions for 2026 Season

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce some initial promotions for the 2026 season that will continue the tradition of low-cost, family fun at Arvest Ballpark. More event and promotional announcements will come in the very near future!

The season begins on the road on Thursday, April 2nd in Wichita while the home portion of the schedule starts on Tuesday, April 7th where fans will enjoy a Wiffle Bat and Ball Set Giveaway on Opening Night when the Naturals take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona) at 7:05pm.

The promotional lineup this season features 18 post-game fireworks shows, which includes all 12 Friday home games and six Saturday night games highlighted by Saturday, July 4th. For the first time since the 2017 season, the Naturals are home on July 3rd and July 4th. Both of those games will feature enhanced fireworks shows as we celebrate Independence Day Weekend.

Popular theme nights like Star Wars Night (Saturday, June 6th) and Harry Potter Night (Saturday, July 25th) are set to return this summer. Another fan-favorite, Faith and Family Night (Saturday, June 20th) will now be in June and feature post-game fireworks in addition to the pre-game concert. The list of other returning theme nights include three COPA games (Friday, July 17th through Sunday, July 19th) as part of MiLB's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative and Growlin' Chickens Weekend (Friday, August 7th and Saturday, August 8 th).

Giveaways are always a highlight of the Naturals promotional schedule. In addition to the Wiffle Bat and Ball Set on Opening Night, the giveaways this season includes the following items that will only be available to fans in attendance at Arvest Ballpark: Naturals Dri-Fit T-Shirt (Saturday, April 25th); Pickleball Paddles Giveaway on Father's Day (Sunday, June 21st); Harry Potter Cap Giveaway (Saturday, July 25th); and a Naturals Lunchbox Giveaway (Friday, August 7th). Stay tuned for more information on our bobblehead lineup that will be announced at a later date.

Fans can plan on arriving early again on Friday and Saturday nights to enjoy our Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. The Bullpen Party features an hour of 'Happy Hour' specials on all alcoholic beverages at The Bullpen concession stand after gates open.

Daily Promotions currently include $1 Hot Dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Wednesday night with Indigo Sky Casino Baseball Bingo. Thirsty Thursday© is back featuring $2 drafts at two locations, $2 peanuts, and $1 small Coca-Cola fountain drinks. Family Sunday's will once again conclude each homestand and they will feature Kids Run the Bases following each game and a FREE Kids Snack by Mondelez International, Inc. amongst other promotions.

This season also includes two Education Day Games (Tuesday, April 28 th ; Tuesday, May 12th) and three Bark in the Ballparks (Sunday, April 26 th ; Thursday, June 18 th ; Sunday, August 30th).

Individual tickets for all 69 home games are on sale now online at nwanaturals.com. Season tickets, mini packs, flex packs, family packs, suite rentals, and group outings are also available for the home schedule which will begin on April 7th and conclude on September 13th.

Visit www.nwanaturals.com for the teams' current promotional schedule and a list of partners for the upcoming season. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including schedule, ticket packs, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.







