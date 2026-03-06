Naturals Hosting an Open House on Saturday, March 14th from 11am-2pm

Published on March 6, 2026

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to be hosting an Open House on Saturday, March 14th at Arvest Ballpark from 11 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The general public is invited to attend this FREE, family-friendly event. In addition to the activities planned, the Naturals Team Store and Ticket Office will also be open throughout the event.

Here are some highlights that fans can look forward to at the Naturals Open House:

TEAM STORE AND TICKET SPECIALS:

Team Store - Spend $50 at the event, get 10% OFF a future purchase (through the end of April 2026)

Tickets - Fans that purchase Opening Day tickets at the event will get the equivalent amount FREE to a second April 2026 home game of their choice (buy 1, get 1; buy 2, get 2 etc.). Maximum of 8 tickets purchased in-person to receive this offer.

OPEN HOUSE ACTIVITIES:

11am: Arvest Ballpark, Naturals Team Store, and Ticket Office open to the public

11am - 1:30pm: Welcome Table featuring Naturals Hall of Fame Vote and Raffles (3 Winners)

11am - 12pm: Fans can play catch in the outfield of Arvest Ballpark*

- Fans are asked to bring their own glove and ball to play catch.

11am - 2pm: Arvest Ballpark Train, Sam's Furniture Playground, Bucket Golf, and VIP Tours

- Arvest Ballpark Train will pick up fans by the Team Store. Rides are FREE*

- The Sam's Furniture Playground will be open throughout the event*

- Bucket Golf will be available to fans at Little Arvest Ballpark*

- VIP Tours will leave from the Naturals Hall of Fame every half hour

o 11:30am, 12pm, 12:30pm, 1pm, and 1:30pm

11:30am - 1pm: Mascots available on the concourse and in the Naturals Team Store

11:30am - 1:30pm: Batting Practice in the Batting Cages at Arvest Ballpark

- The Naturals will provide bats and helmets, but fans may bring their own.

2pm: Arvest Ballpark, Naturals Team Store, and Ticket Office close for the day

*Timing is approximate and weather permitting for all outside activities

The Naturals Team Store is the only one-stop shop for Naturals merchandise as they have all the latest gear that fans are looking for in advance of the season. Stop by and shop for all of the brand-new items including the club's New Era 59Fifty Alternate Rooster Game Cap and the New Era 59Fifty Batting Practice State Cap along with t-shirts, sweatshirts, novelties, and more.

The Arvest Ballpark Box Office, which is located next to the store, will also be open for fans to purchase single game tickets to any of our 69 home games this season during the Naturals Open House. Discounted ticket packages like Season Tickets, Mini Packs, and Flex Packs are also on sale for fans looking to enjoy more Naturals baseball games during the summer.

The Naturals will host the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) on Tuesday, April 7th at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark. The team will begin the season on the road on April 2nd with a three-game series at Wichita.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including schedule, ticket packs, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.







