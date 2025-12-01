The Wichita Wind Surge Announce 2026 Game Times

Published on December 1, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

The Wichita Wind Surge announced their game times for the 2026 baseball season. The Surge will open the season at home on Thursday, April 2 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the AA affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. First pitch at 6:35 pm.

The 2026 home schedule will consist of 69 games taking place at Equity Bank Park. The schedule will be similar to recent seasons with most series beginning on a Tuesday and wrapping up on Sunday. This season, with the exception of July, most weekday home games will begin at 6:35 PM, an adjustment from years past. July home games feature 7:05 first pitches on weekdays. The team will play five Saturday games at 4:05 in April, May and June and then shift to 6:05 starts for the remainder of the campaign, except for a July 4th contest kicking off at 6:35. The club plays two 11:05 day games on Wednesday in April and another in June at 12:05.

The Wind Surge will also play its first Sunday Night home game in franchise history on July 5th at 6:05 as part of the celebration of America's 250th birthday, featuring three consecutive nights with postgame fireworks shows. The promotional schedule includes 17 fireworks shows, 23 giveaways, and much more. The full promotional calendar will be announced at a later date.

