Banana Ball Is Coming to Wichita

Published on October 9, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita KS - Banana Ball is coming to Equity Bank Park in 2026! The global phenomenon, made famous by the Savannah Bananas, will stop in Wichita for three games on May 7,8, and 9, 2026.

As revealed Thursday night during the 2026 Banana Ball City Selection Show, which aired on ESPN2, Wichita has been selected as a tour stop for the brand-new Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL). Equity Bank Park will host official league games featuring the Loco Beach Coconuts against the Firefighters.

Fans must enter the ticket lottery at bananaball.com/tickets by October 31, 2025, for a chance to purchase tickets. Tickets will go on sale approximately two months prior to the scheduled event dates for those selected in the ticket lottery. Individual ticket sales for the games are being handled exclusively by Fans First Entertainment, the company that manages the Savannah Bananas and BBCL member teams. Standard tickets start at $35.

Banana Ball has taken the sports world by storm, drawing millions of fans with its non-stop action, viral moments and unique rules - including a two-hour time limit, no bunting and fans catching foul balls for outs. The 2026 BBCL season will feature six teams playing 60 games across the country, all leading to a can't-miss championship series in October. With dancing players, surprise guests and one-of-a-kind in-game antics, Banana Ball delivers an entertainment experience unlike anything else in sports.

For updates and announcements, follow the Wichita Wind Surge on social media and visit bananaball.com. The Surge open the 2026 season at Equity Bank Park on April 2nd vs Northwest Arkansas.







