Wind Surge Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

January 14, 2026

WICHITA, Kansas - The Minnesota Twins announced their 2026 Minor League coaching staffs, including the staff for their Double-A affiliate the Wichita Wind Surge.

Nico Giarratano will take the helm as manager of the Wind Surge, taking over for Brian Dinkelman who was promoted to manage the Minnesota Twins Class AAA club, the St Paul Saints, following one season in Wichita. Giarratano managed the FCL Twins last season. He will be joined on the staff by Pitching Coaches Jesus Sanchez and Stephen Ridings, Hitting Coaches Andrew Cresci and Julian Gonzalez, Strength and Conditioning Coach Meagan Vota, Lead Athletic Trainer Taylor Carpenter, Assistant Athletic Trainer Asja Morello, and Baseball Technology Coordinator Chase Carder.

Giarratano, who is entering his fourth year with the Twins organization, arrives in Wichita after leading the Florida Complex League Twins to a 39-20 record and a division title in 2025. He spent the 2023 and 24 seasons as a development coach at the Twins Florida Complex. Before joining the Twins organization, Giarratano broke into coaching managing the Seattle Mariners' Dominican Summer League team in 2022. Prior to coaching, he played collegiately at the University of San Francisco and was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 24th round of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft. He went on to play three seasons in the Giants' system, reaching High-A. He wrapped up his playing career with Durango of the Mexican League in 2021, hitting .249 (45-for-181) with eight doubles, one home run, 21 RBI and 17 runs scored in 61 games.

Jesus Sanchez enters his fourth season with the Twins organization and second season with Double-A Wichita. Last season he spearheaded a Wind Surge pitching staff that finished with the fewest walks and third lowest ERA in the Texas League. A native of Venezuela, he racked up 410 strikeouts over a 15-year minor league career from 2008-2022, making it as high as the Triple-A level.

Stephen Ridings will make his coaching debut this season. He wrapped up his pitching career last season pitching with Oklahoma City Comets in the Pacific Coast League in 2025. The eight-year professional baseball player made his MLB debut in 2021 with the New York Yankees and pitched in five career MLB games. He spent time in the Cubs, Royals, Mets, Yankees and Dodgers organizations.

Andrew Cresci returns to Wichita for a second season. Last season with the Surge, the team led the league in home runs and runs scored and finished second in the league in batting average. Prior to 2025 he spent three seasons in the Houston Astros organization. He has been a hitting trainer at Driveline, and is the hitting coordinator for the Italian Softball Federation.

Julian Gonzalez enters his second season with the Twins organization and his fourth season in professional baseball, spending three seasons in Baltimore Orioles organization before joining Minnesota. Gonzalez was the Hitting and Development coach for the Cedar Rapids Kernels in 2025, helping them to a first half division title and playoff appearance.

Taylor Carpenter and Asja Morello will work as Athletic Trainers for the club. Meagan Vota will serve as the Strength and Conditioning coordinator. Carpenter spent the 2022 season in Wichita and has been in Twins organization for the past five seasons. Morello and Vota were both with the Surge in 2025. Chase Carder will return for his fifth season as the Baseball Technology Coordinator.

The Surge open the 2026 season at Equity Bank Park on April 2nd vs Northwest Arkansas Naturals.







