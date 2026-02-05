Wind Surge Announce Honkers as Alternate Identity

Published on February 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kansas - The Wichita Wind Surge would like to inform residents that a contingent of very self-assured Canada geese "Honkers" has once again decided that our busiest roads are, in fact, pedestrian walkways designed exclusively for them.

In recent days, multiple flocks have been spotted casually strolling, often in slow motion across intersections, roundabouts, and anywhere else humans had planned to drive. These geese appear to be in no rush whatsoever and seem remarkably unaware of concepts such as "green lights" or "commuter schedules." Drivers have reported a range of Honker behaviors, including synchronized waddling, dramatic wing-flapping at perfectly innocent pedestrians, and loud honking directed at nothing in particular.

Key observations include:

Geese standing in crosswalks like tiny, feathered traffic officers

Extended staring contests between geese and drivers (geese usually win)

Occasional honking from cars, returned by louder honking from geese

The Wind Surge remind residents of the following:

Please slow down near geese. They do not respond to peer pressure or impatient gestures.

Do not chase, yell at, or attempt to negotiate with geese. They lack respect for authority and have excellent lawyers (probably).

Do not feed geese. They will remember you. They will tell their friends.

The Wichita Honkers are a tribute to our city's unofficial traffic controllers: Canada geese. From slow-rolling across the asphalt to winning every shouting match they start, these geese are the real kings of the road in Wichita. We're bringing that same "don't-mess-with-the-nest" energy to the diamond. Honk if you're hungry for a win!

The Honkers celebrate the city's most stubborn locals. Whether they're staging a slow-motion protest in the middle of Kellogg or engaging in a high-stakes honking match with a line of SUVs, these geese never back down. We've traded the dugout for the crosswalk in an identity that's one part traffic jam, two parts attitude, and 100 percent Wichita.

As a tribute to these Wichita Honkers, The Class AA Minor League Baseball Team the Wind Surge will transform to the Wichita Honkers four times during the 2026 baseball season. The team will wear newly designed Honker jerseys and caps to honor these Canada geese. The Honkers land on May 2nd and 3 and will return on July 11 and September 8. Merchandise and ticket plans are currently on sale in the team store and online at windsurge.com

The Surge open the 2026 season at Equity Bank Park on April 2nd vs Northwest Arkansas Naturals.







Texas League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.