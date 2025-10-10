Banana Ball Is Coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI - The 2026 Banana Ball World Tour stops at Whataburger Field Thursday, May 28 thru Saturday, May 30 as The Firefighters tangle with the Texas Tailgaters in a three-game series.

For the opportunity to purchase tickets, fans must enter the Banana Ball Ticket Lottery List by October 31, 2025.

Emphasizing continuous play, Banana Ball delivers a high-octane and entertainment-packed game that keeps both players and fans on their toes. In addition to choreographed dances between pitches and flash toga parties at home plate, Banana Ball has 11 unique rules, including a two-hour time limit, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one, tie-breaking showdown.

The most famous Banana Ball rule: if a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out.

More than 2.2 million fans in 40 cities witnessed Banana Ball in 2025. ESPN and Disney+ showcased 12 Savannah Bananas games throughout the season, with the venues including MLB ballparks and NFL stadiums.

For a look behind the scenes, watch the five-part ESPN+ Original series "Bananaland."

BANANA BALL TICKET FAQ:

How can I get tickets?

Join the Ticket Lottery List by October 31, 2025.  Joining the list doesn't guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets.  A random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. If you're drawn, you'll have an opportunity to continue through the verification process.

You can find the Ticket Lottery List at bananaball.com/tickets.

How much are tickets?

Our standard tickets start at $35 with Meet and Greet tickets starting at $100. No hidden fees, no tax, all bananas.  Tickets for MLB and large venue games will start at $40 with Meet and Greet tickets starting at $125. We only sell tickets through our official lottery on bananaball.com/tickets. Any tickets for sale outside of this platform are likely fraudulent.

I thought tickets were $35. Why am I finding some online for way more than that?

Our tickets start at $35 when you purchase them from our site. If you find some that are WAY MORE than $35, those tickets may have been bought from us and are now being sold on a third-party platform that we cannot control or are completely fake listings. These third-parties include StubHub, VividSeats Ticketmaster, etc. 

Warning: Tickets purchased through third-party sites are often fraudulent and will not be accepted.  An overwhelming majority of people selling tickets on social media platforms are fraudulent. Please use extreme caution if you choose to go this route. Please know Banana Ball staff, cast, players, and coaches would never sell tickets through social media. We recommend reporting fake accounts impersonating others trying to do so.

Does when I join the Lottery List affect my chances at getting tickets?

The Lottery List is completely random so when you join the list will not affect your chance at getting tickets.







