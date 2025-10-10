Banana Ball Coming to HODGETOWN in 2026

Published on October 9, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles today announced that Banana Ball will be coming to the Panhandle in 2026. A one-of-a-kind style of America's Pastime, the Banana Ball World Tour will make a stop in Amarillo on April 24-26, 2026, featuring a matchup between the Texas Tailgaters and newly minted Loco Beach Coconuts at HODGETOWN.

On April 24, 25, and 26 next year, two teams that will be playing Banana Ball in 2026 will take the field for their first ever show at HODGETOWN. The Texas Tailgaters will take on the Loco Beach Coconuts - a new team introduced this evening making their debut next year - on both dates. Everything from trick plays, to choreographed dances, to a uniquely different scoring system will be on display in an energetic setting in the Yellow City.

"We could not be more excited to have Banana Ball come to Amarillo," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "Our goal is to always bring the biggest and best entertainment events to our loyal Panhandle community and Banana Ball certainly fits that bill! Our Sod Poodle fans have been asking for this and we are super excited we are able to make it happen for them. We are thankful to have the opportunity to mix things up here at HODGETOWN with something truly unique, all while putting the city of Amarillo on full display for fans across the region."

Established just over a decade ago, the Savannah Bananas started as a summer collegiate baseball team in the Coastal Plain League. After several successful seasons on and off the field, the Bananas announced in 2022 that the organization would exclusively play a new style of baseball full-time known as Banana Ball. Motivated by their mission to make baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun, Banana Ball has become a worldwide hit as their traveling band of banana ballers has reached every corner of the country, putting on shows in some of the most legendary stadiums the United States has to offer.

Plenty of fun is in store and fans in Amarillo are now able to enter their name into the Ticket Lottery List for a chance to witness the joy of Banana Ball. No new entries will be accepted after October 31. A random drawing will take place afterwards to determine which fans who submitted their name in the lottery will be granted access to purchase tickets for Banana Ball at HODGETOWN. Standard ticket prices start at $35.

Please visit bananaball.com for more information on Banana Ball or the Ticket Lottery.

With the 2025 Sod Poodles season now in the rearview, baseball fans in the Panhandle can now look ahead to next season as Opening Day in 2026 is scheduled for April 3 when the Soddies host the visiting Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals). To view the entire 2026 home schedule, please visit milb.com/amarillo for more information on season tickets and groups and hospitality options.







