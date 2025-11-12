Christmas in the Sky Returns to HODGETOWN in 2025

AMARILLO, TX - Fairly Group and The OccuNet Company are excited to invite the Amarillo community to HODGETOWN for the region's most festive Christmas extravaganza, "Christmas In The Sky". This spectacular event is set to take place on Friday, December 12, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and festivities beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The event, held at HODGETOWN, will be complete with dazzling decorations, including pictures with Santa. Guests will be treated to Christmas-themed fireworks.

The fifth edition of "Christmas In The Sky" has come to be a highlight of the holiday season for the Amarillo community. In previous years, more than 25,000 people have attended, enjoying the heartwarming Christmas-themed fireworks, free hot chocolate, milk, and cookies, and the festive sights and sounds of the season.

"It's a pleasure to bring back Christmas in the Sky to Amarillo once again," said Alex Fairly. "Because of the incredible turnout of people all across our community, we come away each year touched by how special and meaningful this event is. The people we get to spend time with are what makes this night so special."

"There is no better way to get into the holiday spirit than joining us at HODGETOWN for Christmas in the Sky," added Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "HODGETOWN is a place where families are used to gathering to create unforgettable memories. Whether it's during our baseball season or at Christmas, there is something magical about this place that makes people feel at home. We are so grateful to the Fairlys once again for helping us make Christmas time magical for our community and we hope to see you all out at the ballpark!"

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Friday, December 12, 2025

Time: Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; Fireworks Show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Location: HODGETOWN - 715 S Buchanan St., Amarillo, TX 79101

Admission: FREE to the public

Features: Tremendous Christmas-themed fireworks, complimentary hot chocolate, milk, and cookies

Important Notes:

-

This is a general admission event with no reserved seating. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. -

All guests must adhere to HODGETOWN's stadium policies, including the restriction of only clear bags and manufactured diaper bags. -

There will be four concession stands open for guests to enjoy their complimentary holiday treats. -

Pictures with Santa will be available in the batting cage -

The Soddies Team Store will be open for those wanting to purchase the perfect Christmas present

New Additions:

-

We're also celebrating cherished Christmas memories on the jumbotron. Share yours by submitting it to annas@sodpoodles.com by December 9. -

Angela Stiggers and the Cuen - a six-piece, pop contemporary family-band from San Antonio - will also be doing a special Christmas Performance leading up to the spectacular fireworks show starting at 6:00 p.m.

Don't miss out on this unforgettable holiday celebration- bring your loved ones and experience the joy of Christmas In The Sky at HODGETOWN! For more information or any questions, please contact the Amarillo Sod Poodles front office at (806) 803-7762.







