Drillers Announce Front Office Promotions and Additions

Published on November 12, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

The Tulsa Drillers front office has recently undergone several changes with a number of staff members taking on new or expanded roles.

Mike Melega is continuing his role as the club's President, but he has also recently assumed the role of Regional Vice President, Great Plains Region for the Drillers ownership group, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH).

With Mike moving into his new role, Justin Gorski has been promoted to the position of General Manager for the Drillers. Justin started with the Drillers in 2010 as a Seasonal Promotions Intern and has been the Assistant General Manager for the past 5 seasons.

The team's Chief Financial Officer, Jenna Savill, has been promoted and taken on the position of Staff Accountant for DBH.

Taylor Levacy has expanded his role with the club, moving into the position of Director of Community Relations & Game Day Entertainment.

Formerly, the Marketing Manager, Brianna Harris has been promoted to the position of Senior Manager of Marketing & Promotions.

Mikki Downey, previously the Club's Creative Services Manager, has been promoted into the role of Senior Manager of Creative Services.

Allison Dragoo and Blake Stofer have both joined the organization as Interns and Ticket Sales Associates.







