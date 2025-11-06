Bedlam Baseball Returning to Tulsa in 2026

Bedlam Baseball is returning to downtown Tulsa and ONEOK Field in 2026. The Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys will square off on Tuesday, April 14 with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

"We are so excited to again be able to host the Sooners and Cowboys in downtown Tulsa," said Drillers President Mike Melega. "They are two outstanding programs, and the Bedlam matchup remains one of the best rivalries in all of collegiate baseball. We expect a great game in front of a great crowd on April 14."

Individual tickets for the Bedlam matchup will go on sale in early 2026. Drillers Full-Season Members, John Zink Club Seat Holders and Full-Season Suite Holders will have first rights to purchase their seats for the game. (If you are not a Drillers full-season member, you can click the box at the bottom of this email to receive membership information.)

Companies and large groups interested in hospitality options can join a waitlist through a special Bedlam Hospitality Link.

The game will mark a baseball doubleheader at ONEOK Field on April 14. The Tulsa Drillers will host the Arkansas Travelers at noon on that day. Following that game, the stadium will be cleared and readied for the Bedlam game that night.

It will mark the first Bedlam baseball game to be played in Tulsa since 2022. OU and OSU played annually in the city from 1991 through 2016, most times drawing capacity crowds to Drillers Stadium and ONEOK Field. The 2011 contest had an attendance of 9,431, marking the largest crowd to ever attend an event at ONEOK Field.

Since 1991, the two teams have met a total of 34 times in Tulsa with OSU holding a slight 19-15 advantage in the games. The series in Tulsa began with OU winning nine of the first ten meetings, but OSU followed that streak with eight straight wins from 2001 through 2008.







