St. Louis Cardinals to Play in Springfield in March 2026

Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals are thrilled to announce that the 11-time World Champion St. Louis Cardinals will play an Exhibition Game against their Double-A Affiliate at Hammons Field on Monday, March 23, 2026 at 6:05 PM.

Dubbed "Cards vs. Cards, presented by Mercy", this game figures to feature 2025 Gold Glove winner Masyn Winn, National League All-Star Brendan Donovan and Gold Glove finalist Victor Scott II, all of whom made significant impacts during their time with the Springfield Cardinals.

"Hosting our parent club here in the Ozarks is always special," Springfield Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter said. "Our fans here are as loyal as they come, and to give them an opportunity to watch the big league club take on the defending Texas League Champions in their own backyard is extremely exciting."

"This game is going to be so much fun for fans, and especially for our sports medicine team," John Myers, president of Mercy Springfield Communities, said. "I don't think most people realize that Mercy sports medicine providers care for players on both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Springfield Cardinals. What I love about this game is that no matter what, the Cardinals will walk away with a win."

This will be the fifth time in Springfield history that St. Louis visits Hammons Field (2005 - two games, 2008 - two games, 2012 and 2017), marking the end of the longest hiatus since the first time the two teams clashed.

HOW TO GET TICKETS

As has been the case for all previous exhibition games in Springfield, ticket demand for Cards vs. Cards, presented by Mercy is anticipated to be high. The only way to guarantee your seat at this time is with a 2026 RED Access Membership.

Starting on Friday, November 14, all those who have placed a deposit or paid in full for a 2026 RED Access Membership will have exhibition game ticket(s) reserved in their accounts that must be paid off by December 1, 2025. Those members can pay for those tickets through their My Cardinals Ticket account or by calling the Springfield Cardinals Front Office at (417) 863-0395. If you have an All-Star (two additional) or MVP Membership (four additional), you can purchase additional tickets.

RED Access Members have until December 1 to purchase their tickets before their reservation is released. Information on group and single-game tickets, based on availability, will be made public at a later date. Any remaining tickets for Cards vs. Cards, presented by Mercy would go on sale closer to the event date.

With a RED Access Membership, you can buy just 10 regular season games and get 59 of them free with a Base Hit Membership, and have the ability to scale all the way up to a full-season MVP Membership. Memberships also include numerous fantastic benefits like 2026 Springfield Cardinals Opening Day tickets, a RED Access Card that grants general admission access to every single regular season game, exclusive access to Member-only events like Meet the Team, easy ticket exchanges and ballpark discounts throughout the season. Discover all the amazing value of a RED Access Membership online here.

For questions on how to get started with a new RED Access Membership, access to tickets for Cards vs. Cards, presented by Mercy or anything else, you can visit SpringfieldCardinals.com, call (417) 863-0395.







