Championship Trophy and Manager Pics Event Set

Published on October 15, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Celebrate the 2025 Texas League Championship with a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity!

Join us on Thursday, October 16 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM for a RED Access Member-only event to take pictures not only with the 2025 Championship Trophy but also 2025 Texas League Manager of the Year Patrick Anderson! Don't miss out on another great perk with this member-only event. You can become a member easily below!

RED Access Members are welcome to our award-winning field for photos as another perk of their membership. Only fans who have fully paid or placed a deposit for 2026 will be granted free entry to the event.

Did you buy a 2025 Championship Shirt? You can pick it up during the event! Event entrance will be at Gate 1 with select merch available.

Get started with a 2026 RED Access Membership on-site during the event, or by contacting us at (417) 863-0395 or info@springfieldcardinals.com.

HOW TO BECOME A MEMBER

It's never been easier to Buy 10 Games and Get 59 Free!

With buy now, pay later options, tickets for 2026 regular season games and tons of incredible perks, you can get started today!

With a Membership, you get:

A pass to every 2026 regular-season game (GA Access).

Easy seat ticket exchanges, even after a game you may have missed.

Team Store and additional ticket discounts.

Access to exclusive events like this one and Meet the Team (in-season).

